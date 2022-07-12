Lizzo Scores First Emmy Nomination With ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

Do your hair toss, Lizzo.

The “Juice” singer snagged her first Emmy nomination on Tuesday in the Outstanding Competition Program category for her Amazon series “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

The pop star serves as host and executive producer of the competition reality series in which plus-size dancers compete to be Lizzo’s backup dancers for her Bonnaroo set and — fingers crossed — for her world tour as well.

Advertisement

Lizzo performs live in Miami in 2021. Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

The eight-episode series that premiered in March has gained praise not only for Lizzo’s infectious personality but for highlighting talent that may otherwise be overlooked.

“Girls like me don’t get representation,” Lizzo says in the trailer for the series. “Time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”

Advertisement

If Time magazine’s 2019 Entertainer of the Year wins the Emmy for her show, she’s going to have a pretty packed trophy case. She already has three Grammys, a Billboard Music Award and oodles of other accolades.

But the truth hurts, and Lizzo’s show does have some stiff competition in the Emmy race.