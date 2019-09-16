Lizzo Got Real About 'Self-Hate' And People Are Here For It

Lizzo reached out to a fan on Twitter about how to undo the “years of internalized programming from external influences” that fuel “self-hate.”

On Sunday night, the “Truth Hurts” singer responded to a tweet from someone who wrote that despite listening to Lizzo extoll the importance of self-love, “i still somehow hate myself like that’s just not right.”

Lizzo quote-tweeted back that “loving yourself don’t happen overnight” and that “self-hate is chemical & effects ya mentally/emotionally.”

“Give your growth time ― it took me 10 years and I’m still not 100% there,” wrote the 31-year-old.

It’s because loving yourself don’t happen overnight.. self-hate is years of internalized programming from external influences... sometimes self-hate is chemical & effects ya mentally/emotionally.. give your growth time— it took me 10 years and I’m still not 100% there. ♥️ https://t.co/MYWIG5oU8g — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 16, 2019

Considering the confident messaging in the “Good As Hell” singer’s music, it’s especially powerful to hear that Lizzo too is still working on herself.

Many fans on Twitter celebrated the admission and praised the artist for her openness:

I love this woman 🥺❤️ https://t.co/sQTZXONR97 — Makayla Cruz (@makaylaaubrey13) September 16, 2019

Lizzo is the fucking best https://t.co/WRIJZdC1LT — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) September 16, 2019

The Gospel of Lizzo [Thanks be to Gawd] https://t.co/98p7SPLU0A — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) September 16, 2019