Lizzo Reveals Her Brilliant Tour Rider While Day Drinking With Seth Meyers

Even a soused Lizzo made perfect sense. The Grammy-winning singer told Seth Meyers during their recent day-drinking bacchanal that she demands tampons be made available for her and staff while on tour. (Watch the video below.)

In a segment that aired on “Late Night” Tuesday, host Meyers asked the “Truth Hurts” performer what the most absurd item was on her rider ― the list of entertainers’ demands for concerts. Lizzo noted it wasn’t ridiculous.

Advertisement

“We just travel with so many women, I put tampons on the rider,” she said. “And sometimes we wouldn’t get them. And I’d be like who the fuck?”

“As a modern man,” a drunken Meyers chimed in, “I don’t think that’s absurd at all.”

“You better preach!” Lizzo replied.