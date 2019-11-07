Lizzo Definitely Approves Of This Teacher's 'Truth Hurts' Remix Inspiring Students

A teacher in Northern California created a new version of Lizzo’s hit tune “Truth Hurts” to help inspire her young students. Turns out, the singer thinks it’s great.

Dorothy Mallari is a 2nd grade teacher at Los Medanos Elementary School in Pittsburgh, which is about 40 miles east of San Francisco. She taught her students a tweaked version of the chart-topping song to encourage them to “be great.”

In a video posted to Facebook by the Pittsburg Unified School District, the students can be heard singing: “Let’s be great, cuz I know we are great/ Woo! I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that smart.”

Other lyrics in the song encourage students to be good friends to one another, to share and to help others with homework.

Lizzo retweeted the video shared by NBC Bay Area anchor Raj Mathai on Wednesday, writing “this IS the best thing I’ve watched today.”

Ur right.. this IS the best thing I’ve watched today 😍 https://t.co/4LBbVz8gxn — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 6, 2019

Mallari, who gleefully sang along with her students as she danced on desks in the classroom, told local Fox affiliate KTVU in Oakland that she chose the song because she “liked the beat” and that it “worked well” for her students.

The school district’s Facebook post celebrating Mallari’s musical approach to encouraging her students praised her as “a teacher connecting with her kids in the classroom.”