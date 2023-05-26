What's Hot

Orcas Wreck Sailing Boat In Latest Incident Off Coast Of Spain

GOP Lawmakers Embrace Child Labor With Proposals In Several States

Will Smith's Role In New Video Game Looks Oddly Familiar

This Letter Could Show Laundries Knew Of Gabby Petito’s Death, Her Family Says

Two-Thirds Of Californians Think Feinstein Isn't Fit To Serve, Poll Finds

Family Files Lawsuit Over Georgia Woman's Fatal Fall From Moving Police Car

Republicans Preparing Major Tax Cut Bill For After Debt Ceiling Crisis

Roger Waters Under Investigation After Donning Nazi-Inspired Costume In Berlin

DeSantis Won’t Rule Out Pardoning Trump, Jan. 6 Rioters

CNN Announces Mike Pence Town Hall And Gets Brutally Mocked

Former President Barack Obama Shows His Support For The Writers Strike

Rep. Ryan Zinke Confuses Two Agencies He Once Led

EntertainmentLizzoTina TurnerProud Mary

Lizzo Brings Down The House With Absolutely Stunning Tina Turner Tribute

The singer honored the late Rock And Roll Hall of Famer with a jaw-dropping rendition of "Proud Mary."
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Lizzo honored the late music icon Tina Turner with a show-stopping moment in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

“As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the queen of rock ‘n’ roll,” she said. “And remember this: There wouldn’t be no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner.”

Then she launched into “Proud Mary,” one of Turner’s signature tunes, complete with some Turner-inspired dance moves, as much of the sold-out Footprint Center sang along:

Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

“Proud Mary” was a 1969 hit by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Ike and Tina Turner famously reworked the song, and it became a hit for them two years later ― and a staple of Tina Turner’s live shows for the rest of her career:

Lizzo’s tribute to Turner was also capture by fans in the arena on Wednesday night:

Go To Homepage
Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community