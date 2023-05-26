Lizzo Brings Down The House With Absolutely Stunning Tina Turner Tribute

Lizzo honored the late music icon Tina Turner with a show-stopping moment in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

“As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the queen of rock ‘n’ roll,” she said. “And remember this: There wouldn’t be no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner.”

Then she launched into “Proud Mary,” one of Turner’s signature tunes, complete with some Turner-inspired dance moves, as much of the sold-out Footprint Center sang along:

Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

“Proud Mary” was a 1969 hit by Creedence Clearwater Revival. Ike and Tina Turner famously reworked the song, and it became a hit for them two years later ― and a staple of Tina Turner’s live shows for the rest of her career:

