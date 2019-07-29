We're Crying Because We Love Lizzo's Tiny Desk Performance

True story: Lizzo performed a concert at NPR’s Tiny Desk and it did not disappoint.

From the start, the 31-year-old singer had her audience laughing as she referred to the “tiny ass desk” and hyped up the crowd by saying she’s wanted to do a concert there for a “long time.” She then belted out her song “Cuz I Love You.”

Accompanied by a four-piece backing band, the singer, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, also sang her hits like “Truth Hurts” and “Juice.” In addition to a stylish orange ensemble, Lizzo brought to the concert her usual vivacious energy and an epic flute solo.

NPR noted that “there were as many people as we’ve ever had at a Tiny Desk concert” in attendance for Lizzo and we’re honestly just jealous we weren’t there.

You can watch the whole performance above.