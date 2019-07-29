ENTERTAINMENT

We're Crying Because We Love Lizzo's Tiny Desk Performance

The "Juice" singer rocked her NPR Tiny Desk concert and we're probably going to rewatch it every single day for the rest of the summer.

True story: Lizzo performed a concert at NPR’s Tiny Desk and it did not disappoint.

From the start, the 31-year-old singer had her audience laughing as she referred to the “tiny ass desk” and hyped up the crowd by saying she’s wanted to do a concert there for a “long time.” She then belted out her song “Cuz I Love You.”

Accompanied by a four-piece backing band, the singer, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, also sang her hits like “Truth Hurts” and “Juice.” In addition to a stylish orange ensemble, Lizzo brought to the concert her usual vivacious energy and an epic flute solo.

NPR noted that “there were as many people as we’ve ever had at a Tiny Desk concert” in attendance for Lizzo and we’re honestly just jealous we weren’t there.

You can watch the whole performance above.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Lizzo Tiny Desk Concerts
CONVERSATIONS