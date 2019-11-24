All Hail Lizzo And Her Impossibly Tiny Purse On The AMAs Red Carpet

Lizzo is the year’s biggest star, so it only makes sense that she’d rock the world’s tiniest accessory.

The “Truth Hurts” singer hit the 2019 American Music Awards red carpet on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in a one-shouldered orange ruffled mini dress, but all eyes ― no, seriously we’re squinting ― were on her impossibly small purse.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Lizzo attends the 2019 American Music Awards.

John Shearer via Getty Images Lizzo, her purse and her manicure.

The custom Valentino bag is one of three in existence, according to the singer, who joked that she squeezed a lot into the purse: “I got tampons in here, a flask of tequila, some condoms...”

Lizzo topped off the look with a sparkly manicure and a bouncy, ’60s style ponytail.

Fresh off scoring eight Grammy nominations, Lizzo is set to dominate at the AMAs ceremony with potential wins in categories including New Artist of the Year and Favorite Female Artist, thanks to her chart-topping third album “Cuz I Love You.”

You are EVERYTHING, @lizzo! Cant wait to see you on the #AMAs stage! pic.twitter.com/fW7K49xbWw — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 24, 2019

The singer is also set to take the stage for her first-ever performance at the show.

And even if she doesn’t take home any trophies, we’re pretty sure the tiny purse already won the night.