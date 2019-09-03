Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' Hits Major Milestone Nearly Two Years After Release

Lizzo puts the sing in single in more ways than one: Her song “Truth Hurts” just reached the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

As of Tuesday, the singer’s hit has reigned supreme for nearly two years after its initial drop. Released on Sept. 19, 2017, the song has had quite a journey.

Sitting on the chart for 17 weeks now, “Truth Hurts” likely got its final boost to the top after Lizzo’s booty-shaking, wig-snatching performance of the power anthem at the 2019 MTV VMAs.

Previously, the song was featured in a scene in the Netflix film “Someone Great,” which came out in April, and was subsequently added to the 31-year-old’s 2019 LP, “Cuz I Love You.”

Billboard also noted in its coverage of the news that Lizzo is the sixth female rapper to top the chart alongside Cardi B, Iggy Azalea, Shawnna, Lil’ Kim and Lauryn Hill.

In light of that feat, Lizzo tweeted that she was “honored.”

She also tweeted a screenshot of the Hot 100 chart with her name at the top, telling her fans that the achievement was “for all of us.”

“Anybody who ever felt like they voice wasn’t heard. Anybody who felt like they weren’t good enough. You are. We are. Champions. I love yall,” she wrote.

WE’RE NUMBER 1. THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN’T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN’T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNITE 🌈☔️ pic.twitter.com/Ur4hrtwCnt — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) September 3, 2019

Congrats, Lizzo! Please keep it pushing like aye yi yi!!