Lizzo Gets The Last Laugh At VMAs After Being Body-Shamed: 'I'm Winning, Ho!'

Booked, busy and thoroughly unbothered, Lizzo had absolutely no time for a comedian who body-shamed her days before an appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
Ahead of the ceremony on Sunday night, Aries Spears made degrading remarks about the singer’s appearance, including that he can’t “get past the fact that she looks like the shit emoji” among other insults.
But Lizzo didn’t give Spears even a second of her attention at the award show, where she walked away with an award in the Video For Good category for her song “About Damn Time.”
While she didn’t specifically comment on Spears’ attacks, she did manage to subtly drag him in her acceptance speech.
“I want to say thank you so much for supporting me and loving me. And now, to the bitches that got somethin’ to say about me in the press,” she said, evoking how Nicki Minaj called out Miley Cyrus at the ceremony in 2015.
“You know what? I’m not gonna say nothin’. They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’ Because, bitch, I’m winning, ho!”
“Best revenge is your paper, bitch!” she added before leaving the stage.
Lizzo also took the time to share a message about the power of voting with viewers, adding, “I don’t know what ‘music videos for good’ means, but I do know what your vote means, and that’s a fucking lot.”
“Your vote means everything to me,” she continued. “It means everything to make a change in this country. So, remember when you’re voting for your favorite artists, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us.”
The music superstar was up for five awards at the ceremony, including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Video for Good and Song of Summer.
Spears dissed Lizzo during an appearance on “The Art of Dialogue,” which premiered on YouTube earlier this week, when he was asked whether he thought the she was a good songwriter. “She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off like, come on, man,” he said in response. “Come on, yo.” A clip from the interview has since racked up over 3 million views on Twitter.
While Lizzo stayed mostly mum on Spears, her fans came out in full force to support the singer online, questioning why people are once again giving unsolicited opinions about her body.
Earlier in the evening, Lizzo stunned in a billowing Jean Paul Gaultier gown on the red carpet and performed a show-stopping rendition of “About Damn Time” and new single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).”
Watch her performance below.