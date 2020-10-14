Lizzo Sends A Powerful Message With Her Billboard Music Awards Dress

If the message in Lizzo’s Billboard Music Awards speech wasn’t obvious enough ― her dress should make things crystal clear.

The “Truth Hurts” singer, wearing a black dress with a white “Vote” print, made an impassioned call to action after winning the Top Song Sales Artist award Wednesday night.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed,” she said. “I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed?

“I just want to say right now, if you’re at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are.”

“Let me tell you all something,” she added. “When people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power. They’re afraid of your power. There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice. So whether it’s through music, protests or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”

Lizzo was nominated in 11 categories in this year’s Billboard Music Awards. She’s been a vocal voting advocate, using her enormous platform to urge fans to cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 election.

Earlier this week, she incentivized fans with a video of herself twerking in an “Auntie Sam” outfit. And after the first presidential debate in September, she posted a video imploring people to “register to vote, to vote and to know your power.”