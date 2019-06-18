Whoopi Goldberg was “Joyful, Joyful” over Lizzo’s nostalgia-inducing performance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards Monday night.

After Lizzo channeled Lauryn Hill’s solo of “Joyful, Joyful,” a song featured in the 1993 film “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” Goldberg, the film’s star, celebrated her on Twitter.

“Girl YOU knocked the crap out of last night, and as your newest fan... kudos kudos kudos!!!” Goldberg wrote on Tuesday.

Lizzo responded to Goldberg’s praise, saying the Oscar award-winning actress was her inspiration.

The singer’s performance of her song “Juice” paid tribute to the classic “Sister Act 2” film in a number of ways. At the start of the performance, Lizzo and her backup dancers wore matching choir robes that resembled Hill and other cast members’ attire in “Sister Act 2.”

In the final scene of the film, Goldberg, who plays undercover nun and choir director Sister Mary Clarence, tells her students to remove their robes before their big performance to make them feel more comfortable.

Recreating that scene Monday night, someone onstage instructed Lizzo’s backup dancers to remove their robes before their performance.

Lizzo and her dancers and backup singers incorporated more nostalgic “Sister Act 2” references later in the performance, like a few signature dance moves and the memorable call-and-response warmup song Goldberg’s character used with her students in the film.

After the performance, Lizzo noted on Instagram that “Sister Act 2” was her favorite movie and that Monday night was her first “televised awards show.”

