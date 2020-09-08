Popular YouTube comedian Lloyd Cafe Cardena died of a heart attack after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, his family announced Monday. He was 26.

The Filipino social media star was hospitalized with a high fever and dry cough on Sept. 1, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 3 and was discovered unresponsive by medical staff on Sept. 4, according to the family’s Facebook post. His heart stopped in his sleep, a doctor told them.

“There are simply no words to express our heartfelt thanks for the prayers and sympathy you have extended to our family during this time of loss,” the family wrote.

Known as “Kween LC,” Cadena entertained his millions of subscribers with unboxing segments, pranks, spoofs and cooking clips. He joined YouTube in 2011 and was one of the Philippines’ most popular social media personalities, CNN Philippines reported.

Cardena posted his last video on Aug. 28.

Cadena’s YouTube following has expanded to more than 5.5 million since his death.

