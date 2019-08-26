The Mary Poppins Bag Of Travel Is Half-Off Right Now

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Between airport security and weekend getaways, chances are your travel bag underwent some damage this summer. If you’re looking to replace it with something a bit smaller and lightweight than your Away suitcase before the fall festivities and holiday travel, you’re in luck because Lo & Sons is here to help.

The O.G. Bag is a functional and fashionable tote bag that fits everything you’d need for a quick trip, workout class or even your daily commute. It features a shoe compartment, padded laptop sleeve, plenty of interior and exterior pockets, a key leash, detachable messenger strap and a back panel sleeve that slides over your suitcase. It comes in two sizes — the O.G. and the O.M.G (which is the same exact bag, just smaller) — and eight different color options.

The O.G. Bag normally retails for $295, but you can get select colors on sale for just $147 right now. The smaller O.M.G. Bag is normally $275 and select colors are on sale for $137. We’re not sure how long this sale will last, and certain styles are already sold out so act fast if you’re looking to elevate your next trip.

