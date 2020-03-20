'Lock Them Up': Twitter Users Rip Senators For Dumping Stock Ahead Of Outbreak

Twitter uses are calling out Republican senators Richard Burr (N.C.) and Kelly Loeffler (Georgia) following reports that the two dumped stocks after receiving intelligence briefings about the coronavirus threat.
Both were able to sell their investments before this month’s market crash.
Neither lawmaker warned the public about the true nature of what the nation was facing; Burr even co-wrote an opinion piece for Fox News in early February crowing that the United States was “better prepared than ever before to face emerging public health threats, like the coronavirus.”
Days later, Burr ― who is head of the Senate Intelligence Committee ― sold off between $628,000 and $1.72 million in stock in 33 separate transactions documented by ProPublica.
Loeffler not only sold off stock in dozens of transactions but also invested in a company that provides teleworking software, The Daily Beast reported on Thursday. Publicly, however, she accused Democrats of misleading the public about the threat and said Trump and his administration were “doing a great job working to keep Americans healthy & safe.”
Speaking before the allegations against Loeffler surfaced, Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Burr should resign and face prosecution if he doesn’t have a good explanation for his actions.
“There is no greater moral crime than betraying your country in a time of crisis, and that appears to be what happened,” Carlson said.
