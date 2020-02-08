Here's The New Thing To Watch On Netflix Right Now

What’s up: Netflix’s “Locke & Key” is a comic book adaptation that focuses on a fantastical journey taken by the grieving Locke family. While living in Seattle, the family witnessed the murder of their father. This horrific event prompts the mother to move her three children to a small town in Massachusetts where they settle into a mysterious old house.

The Locke children find magical keys in the house. (The series repeatedly plays up this pun.) It turns out the house sits atop a passage to another realm. As the children discover more about the keys, they accidentally unleash dark spirits.

While the show is mostly in the fantasy genre, it also has elements of horror, comedy and coming-of-age tales.

The original comic book series debuted in 2008. Joe Hill, the son of horror icon Stephen King, wrote the books and is still adding new stories. So if this Netflix show becomes a hit, the extensive source material could help it stick around for a long time.

To give you a feel for the Netflix series, here’s how it introduces itself: The title sequence features ornate illustrations of keys set to orchestral music. Then the first shot shows a man walking on a sidewalk in a snowy suburb at night. The camera frames the scene so that the sidewalk is at an angle, meaning the man walks from the top corner of the viewer’s screen. (This atypical framing repeats throughout the show.) After the man takes a few steps, the camera focuses on his lower body and shows him jangling keys. (I laughed out loud at this.)

The man reaches a house door and places the keys into the lock (just like the show’s title). Just then he receives a phone call. A female voice tells him that a man with the last name “Locke” is dead. The man standing at the door says he knows what he needs to do. In what may seem like an overreaction, he enters his house, opens the lock to a safe and jabs a key into his heart while screaming. He erupts into flames and the house burns down.

The main cast includes Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Darby Stanchfield and Laysla De Oliveira.