For the second week in a row, “You” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The psychological thriller remains buzzy after its third season premiered on the platform on Oct. 15. Penn Badgley returns as serial killer Joe Goldberg, while Victoria Pedretti reprises her role as his equally homicidal wife, Love Quinn.

Next in the ranking is the South Korean smash hit “Squid Game,” which has has dominated the list since its Sept. 17 premiere. The third most-popular show is the supernatural horror drama “Locke & Key.” Season 2 debuted on Oct. 22 and continues the story of the Locke family and their fight against the demonic forces in their house.

Multiple animated series also appear in the ranking at the moment, including the kid-friendly “Maya and the Three” and “CoComelon,” along with the adult comedy “Inside Job.”

Additionally, the popular book adaptation “Maid” (starring Margaret Qualley and featuring her mother, Andie MacDowell) remains in the top five, as it has every week since premiering on Oct. 1.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

