'Horrified' Loews Hotels Cancels Josh Hawley Fundraiser After Capitol Attack

Loews Hotels on Saturday said it would not host a fundraiser for Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), expressing horror at the Capitol siege and stating its opposition to “all who supported and incited the actions.”
The event — sponsored by Fighting for Missouri, a political action committee affiliated with Hawley’s reelection campaign — was scheduled for mid-February at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel in Orlando, Florida.
The Loews statement didn’t specifically refer to Hawley, only to “the Feb. fundraiser”; it also did not mention when the company learned that the event would benefit the senator.
The right-wing senator has been the subject of sharp criticism for his incitement of the mob by relentlessly pitching President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of electoral fraud, as well as for his support of the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. Hawley was photographed greeting those gathered outside the Capitol with a raised fist shortly before the attack.
Hours after the riot, which left five people dead, Hawley stuck to his plan to challenge the Electoral College vote certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
Hawley’s fellow senators and home state newspapers have since called on him to resign; donors are demanding refunds; lawyers are calling for him to be disbarred; and Simon & Schuster canceled his book deal, due to his express support of the siege.
Hawley on Saturday blasted the Loews move in a statement. “I will not be deterred from representing my constituents and I will not bow to left-wing corporate pressure,” he said.