HuffPost Finds

Everything At Loft Is 50 Percent Off This Weekend Only

Get dresses, jumpsuits, jeans, shoes, sunglasses, earrings and more on the cheap.

We’re suckers for a good sale, which means Loft’s annual Cyber Sale is something we couldn’t overlook.

From March 30 to April 1, you can get half off you entire purchase a Loft, plus free shipping with the code CYBER. We’re talking stunning work-appropriate jumpsuits, warm-weather jackets, gorgeous spring sandals and even accessories like sunglasses and jewelry.

Whether you need a dress for your spring getaway, a new pair of work trousers that feel like spring, or a cute kimono that pairs with practically anything, there are plenty of deals worth snagging on the cheap.

To comb through the clutter, we’ve rounded up 15 finds we’re eyeing from Loft’s Cyber Sale. Take a look below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Border Garden Kimono
Loft
Normally $49.50, get it half off at Loft.Sizes: XS/S or M/L
2
Loft Plus Flower Branch Jumpsuit
Loft
Normally $98, get it half off at Loft.Sizes: XXS to L, and 16 to 26Regular, Plus
3
Espadrille Slingback Sandals
Loft
Normally $69.50, get them half off at Loft. Sizes: 5 to 11
4
Metallic Arm Round Sunglasses
Loft
Normally $24.50, get them half off at Loft.
5
Side Button Wrap Dress
Loft
Normally $80.50, get it half off at Loft.Sizes: 00 to 26Regular, Petite, Plus
6
Polka Dot Denim Jacket
Loft
Normally $89.50, get it half off at Loft.Sizes: XXS to XXL
7
Leopard Print Calf Hair Refined Belt
Loft
Normally $39,50, get it half off at Loft.Sizes: XXS to XL
8
Striped Tie Waist Button Front Skirt
Loft
Normally $69.50, get it half off at Loft. Sizes: 0 to 14Regular, Petite
9
Striped Midi Wrap Dress
Loft
Normally $89.50, get it half off at Loft.Sizes: XXS to XXLRegular, Petite, Plus
10
Marbleized Pull Through Hoop Earrings
Loft
Normally $29.50, get them half at at Loft.
11
Loft Plus Striped Wrap Top
Lof
Normally $59.50, get it half off at Loft.Sizes: XS to XXL, and 16 to 26Regular, Plus
12
Loft Plus Striped Fluid Wide Leg Pants
Loft
Normally $69.50, get them half off at Loft.Sizes: XS to XL, or 14 to 26Regular, Plus
13
Loft Plus Chambray Ruffle Wrap Dress
Loft
Normally $89.50, get it half off at Loft.Sizes: 20 to 26
14
Bow Slip On Flats
Loft
Normally $74.50, get them half off at Loft.
15
Striped Skinny Crop Jeans
Loft
Normally $79.50, get them half off at Loft.Sizes: 24 to 34Regular, Petite
shoppablefinds stylefinds sale