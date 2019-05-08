Loft

More than a year after expanding its sizing, Loft is now offering a size-inclusive clothing rental subscription service called Infinitely Loft. It’s similar to Rent The Runway’s fashion rental model, but it costs a fraction of the price and has a wider range of size offerings.

For a flat monthly fee of $65, Infinitely Loft subscribers will get a box of three garments from Loft’s petite, tall, plus and maternity collections, which come in sizes 00 to 26. With unlimited box swaps per month, it’s like getting an unlimited wardrobe of Loft pieces for less than the cost of most full-price items.

“It is our mission to show up and be there for our clients wherever she chooses, and she’s told us that her closet requirements evolve with her mood and style,” said Andrew Clarke, Loft’s president, in a press release about the news. “We are now evolving that relationship into an endless closet. Infinitely Loft is about saving her time and increasing her access to the brand.”

For plus-size shoppers, Loft’s new fashion rental fills a void left by other clothing rental companies like Rent The Runway, which only offers up to size 22. Rent The Runway also offers limited options for size in-betweeners (not plus size, but not “straight” size, with many brands in its repertoire ending collections at sizes XL or 12/14. And regardless of a customer’s size, Infinitely Loft is a cheaper alternative to Rent The Runway, which has a monthly fee of $100 or $160.

“Infinitely LOFT is another exciting way for us to deliver the size-inclusive fashion our client knows and loves, plus great value and convenience,” Loft’s Chief Marketing Officer Laura Jacobs said in a press release. “We know she’s constantly evolving, both through different stages of her life and in her ever-changing style preferences, and we want to be there with her every step of the way.”

Infinitely Loft lets you swap out items for a truly unlimited wardrobe, and you can choose to purchase your favorite pieces for anywhere from 50% to 80% off. The price of the box includes free unlimited shipping and returns,Detailscomplimentary dry cleaning and quality checks for all of the garments.

There's no in-store component to the rental service just yet, so you'll have to think inside the box for the time being. Check out Infinitely Loft for yourself.