Romance Novel Cover Model Pleads Guilty To Assaulting Officers With Weapon In Jan. 6 Riot

Logan James Barnhart, a bodybuilder who modeled for romance novel covers in the past, pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in 2021, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

The Michigan man is one of nearly 900 people who were arrested on charges related to the riot, reported CBS News, after protesters sought to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The insurrection led to the deaths of four rioters at the scene and five police officers in the aftermath, according to The New York Times.

Barnhart’s statement of offense, which was filed in federal court in Washington, said he and his co-defendants confronted officers at a Capitol terrace. Citing court documents, the DOJ stated that the assaults began at roughly 4:27 p.m.

“Another rioter - co-defendant Jack Wade Whitton - began striking at an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) with a crutch,” said the DOJ, adding that Barnhart then grabbed the officer by the neck of his ballistic vest.

Logan James Barnhart is one of nearly 900 people who were arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Along with Whitton and another man, Barnhart dragged the officer down a set of steps and forced him into the crowd of protesters, “where other rioters beat the officer with weapons, including a flagpole and a baton,” according to the DOJ. The officer suffered abrasions and bruises as a result.

Barnhart then pushed fellow rioters forward against a line of police before approaching officers and striking at them with a flagpole, said the DOJ.

The 41-year-old was easily identified by the FBI after the bureau released his image online, spurring the public to put a name to his face. Barnhart was arrested in Lansing, Michigan on Aug. 17 of last year and initially faced an extensive roster of criminal chargers.

These included civil disorder; assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting; and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, as well as disorderly and disruptive conduct, physical violence and violent entry therein.

Barnhart previously posed for the covers of romance novelist Nicole Snow’s 2015 book “Stepbrother UnSEALed: A Bad Boy Military Romance” and Mila Cole’s 2018 book “Lighter,” whose tagline promised that “wrong never felt so right.”

He now faces up to 20 years in prison. Barnhart’s sentencing is set for March 9, and he could also face financial penalties for his crime.