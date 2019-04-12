Logan Paul And Alex Jones Did A Podcast Together, So You Know How That Went

This is the worst.

Logan Paul, who infamously vlogged a dead body in Japan’s “suicide forest” and filmed videos blatantly disrespecting foreign cultures, invited notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who’s long harassed mass shooting survivors and victims’ families, onto his podcast, “Impaulsive.”

Jones, who’s been banned by YouTube for spreading hate speech following the Parkland, Florida, high school massacre in 2018, was able to appear on the platform due to Paul’s show.

And many people across social media weren’t happy with Paul for giving Jones a platform.

Logan Paul is the worst

...

He disrespected a dead body

...

He disrespected gay people by pretending to be gay for a little bit

...

He proved it even more by giving right-wing conspiracy theorist, Alex Jones, a platform on Paul's popular YouTube channel

...

Seriously. The worst. pic.twitter.com/PNRnmNLNFO — Laura (@lsirikul) April 12, 2019

Youtube bro Logan Paul interviewed far-right conspiracy nut Alex Jones yesterday for his podcast. Jones hawked his brain pills and ranted about Hollywood being chock-full of satanic pedophiles. Logan has 18 million teenage subscribers. He's willing to radicalize them for views. pic.twitter.com/upXykig3gt — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) April 11, 2019

What kind of person thinks a hilarious podcast guest would be a guy who terrorized the parents of babies killed in a mass school shooting?



Oh.

https://t.co/7zVGqD3JYK — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) April 10, 2019

This is so disturbing, truly. TALK TO YOUR LOGAN PAUL WATCHING KIDS ABOUT ALEX JONES (also talk to them about Logan Paul) https://t.co/ooDL2cBhQW — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) April 10, 2019

During the podcast, the hosts downed vodka with the guest, allowed him to run wild with his theories, laughed as he smeared journalists, including Megyn Kelly, whom the “Infowars” host called a “goddamn lying whore,” and eventually sealed the show with a fist bump.

When discussing Jones’ Sandy Hook massacre denial videos, which the conspiracy theorist later blamed on bouts of “psychosis,” Paul let Jones slide.

“If I’m going to be a human being for a second, stand by my moral grounds. I would like to forgive you and give you a second chance to talk about your future from here on out.”

Jones had been given a platform recently on Joe Rogan’s podcast, during which the “Infowars” host claimed that “once Asians go to war, they’re not crazed, going wild in a battle. They’re like robots coming to kill you.” He also claimed that Native Americans “go into groupthink” quickly and are easier to “mind control.”