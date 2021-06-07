Logan Paul-Floyd Mayweather Fight Gets Roasted By Fans For Annoying Ploy

Why slug it out when you can hug it out?
Former undefeated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. couldn’t knock out YouTube personality Logan Paul in their exhibition fight Sunday in Miami, but he connected with his adversary on another level.
Fans blasted the fighters for clinching ― a lot.
Sure, there was some action between the 44-year-old Mayweather, who was 34 pounds lighter than the 26-year-old Paul:
Mayweather “outclassed” his challenger in the eight-round bout, The Associated Press noted. The match was not scored.
Viewers of the pay-per-view match may have felt hit the hardest, given the abundance of embracing.
“He used his weight and tried to tie me up,” Mayweather said.
That’s one way of putting it.
