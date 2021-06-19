Does Logan Paul think he’s The Fresh Prince?

Riding high following his recent money-spinning unscored exhibition match against former undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather, Paul declared on his podcast this week that he could now take on Mike Tyson and win ― because Tyson is “old, old.”

Paul, talking about possible future opponents, said he’d spoken about fighting Iron Mike with his lawyer. “He’s like, ‘No, Tyson will rip your head off. You don’t stand a chance,’” Logan recalled his legal adviser saying.

But Logan, 26, wasn’t having it. He recalled replying:

I’m like, ‘Bro, I just went through all of this. You can’t tell me I can’t beat Mike Tyson. Bro, he’s old, old.’

Logan then boasted about his solid bone density, claiming his doctor had told him: “You could hit me with a baseball bat and the bat would break.”

Watch the video here:

Tyson, 54, took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match in November, his first fight in 15 years.

He hasn’t commented on Paul’s apparent throwing down of the gauntlet. But last month, the former heavyweight champion told TMZ he wasn’t interested in taking either Paul or his brother, Jake, on in the ring.

Tyson, who once bit off part of rival Evander Holyfield’s ear and also spent three years in prison for rape, predicted Paul would “get beat up pretty bad” by Mayweather, 44.

Mayweather “outclassed” Paul in the clinch-filled bout, per The Associated Press, but the match went the distance ― despite that suspicious-looking moment.