All Hail Loki, The First Queer Lead Character In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Surely, in some other alternate timeline, Loki is leading the Asgardian pride parade.

But, at least in this relatively less forward-thinking one, the character played by Tom Hiddleston was only just confirmed to be bisexual in the latest episode of Disney+’s “Loki,” which hit the streaming service on Wednesday.

Warning: Spoilers below!

While the god of mischief is queer and gender-fluid in the comic book canon, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has infamously lagged behind when it comes to representing the LGBTQ community on screen ― only very recently (and rather underwhelmingly) inserting an explicitly gay side character into 2019′s “Avengers: Endgame.”

But all that changed this week on the time-hopping series when the titular villain finally had a sit-down with a different version of himself in the form of Lady Loki ― now known as Sylvie ― played by Sophia Di Martino.

Marvel Studios Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the Disney+ series "Loki."

While bonding over drinks and their differing upbringings, the conversation between the two quickly turned to the topic of love, with Sylvie asking whether Loki is interested in “would-be princesses, or perhaps another prince?”

“A bit of both. I suspect the same as you,” he replied with a signature smirk, before downing another drink and then adding that he’s never experienced a “real” romance.

While some fans might’ve missed the nod to the character’s well-established identity in the comic books, the impact was not lost on “Loki” director Kate Herron, who addressed the importance of the exchange on social media after the episode aired.

“From the moment I joined Loki it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual,” she tweeted. “It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now canon in [the] MCU.”

From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki 💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lz3KJbewx8 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 23, 2021

The reveal was also celebrated on social media by fans who’ve been clamoring for the character’s sexuality to be explored on screen since his film debut over a decade ago.

Loki says bisexual rights!! pic.twitter.com/48Ktxg6QAP — your marvel fav says rights !! (@mcufavsayrights) June 16, 2021

#Loki being a confirmed bisexual is the greatest gift the MCU has ever given me. pic.twitter.com/wWyKi82YH1 — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) June 23, 2021

Loki being confirmed as bisexual within the show is something so personal to me. They actually followed through and gave him a line that didn’t hide anything. I can’t believe I’m crying over a piece of dialogue but it means so much to me 🥲🥰 — Pretty.Odd.Fucking.Weird (@SAWberpunk) June 23, 2021

Marvel previously confirmed that Loki is gender-fluid in a clip released ahead of the series, which featured a file on the character reading “FLUID” next to the sex category.

“It’s always been there, in the history of the character, in the mythology and in the comics. I was aware of it from the moment I was first cast. So it’s a thrill that we get to touch on that in some way,” Hiddleston told Syfy about the reveal at a press junket earlier this month. “How we do [touch on that], I think I want to leave the audience to find out.”

The studio has pledged to keep diversifying its superhero roster as the next phase of its film and television projects rolls out.

Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, who was long suspected to be bisexual, will be on the hunt to “find a queen” in the upcoming “Thor: God of Thunder,” while the much-anticipated blockbuster “Eternals” will also reportedly feature a leading gay character played by Brian Tyree Henry.