'Loki' Star Reveals 'Genius' Costume Change That Made Breastfeeding Easier

While Marvel’s new Disney+ series “Loki” largely takes place outside the confines of linear time, it’s still a precious commodity for any working mother, including actor Sophia Di Martino.

The British star, who plays a version of the titular anti-hero known only as Sylvie on the show, revealed how the production team tweaked her character’s super suit to give her a hassle-free way to pump milk and nurse behind the scenes.

Underneath Di Martino’s costume, designer Christine Wada made some key adjustments, including two concealed zippers on the chest, to make sure the actor didn’t have to fully undress on set to breastfeed.

“It’s not easy being a working Mama! Genius #christinewada designed Sylvie’s costume & added concealed zippers so I could pump easily & nurse my baby between takes,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself showing off the outfit.

“Little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job & be a parent. I’m forever grateful,” she added.

Di Martino welcomed her first child with partner Will Sharpe in 2019, only months before she signed on for her role in the spinoff series, which debuted on Disney+ in June.

Fans immediately responded to her tweet, praising the designer for taking the time and care to make the costume more functional for a working mom.

“That’s brilliant! So important that mamas who nurse their babies are given the opportunity of doing so, and then to have a costume designer design this for you is awesome,” one person wrote.

“And folks, there is another reason why female designers are so important in this industry,” another added.

“This is an incredible costume alteration by Christine Wada. These little details we have no idea about that make it better for the performer,” a different fan commented.

In an Instagram post last month, Di Martino shared a photo of herself on the first day of preparing for the role, which required the actor to learn extensive fight and stunt choreography.

“The very beginning of my [“Loki”] journey and 4 months postpartum! Hopeful, naive and VERY unfit,” she captioned a photo of herself before a workout. “The incredible [Sarah Irwin] and the rest of the amazing stunt team had quite a job on their hands getting me into shape!”

Di Martino made her first appearance in the second episode of the series as a variant of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, who is causing all sorts of chaos in various timelines.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor explained that she never had a proper chemistry read with her co-star before she was cast, as she was pregnant and living abroad during the audition process.

“I didn’t really have an in-person audition; we didn’t do any screen tests. I couldn’t travel at the time because I was pregnant, and Tom was in New York on Broadway,” Di Martino explained. “So it was a very quick process, but I think [director Kate Herron] was pretty keen on me doing it after I read for the part. And from what she told me, she said that everyone agreed that I’d be the best person for the job. So that was nice, wasn’t it? (Laughs.) So it was super quick. I got very lucky and I’m so grateful.”