Loki To Cause Even More Mischief In Season 2 Of Disney+ Show

Imbued with even more glorious purpose, “Loki” is returning for a second season.

The series, starring Tom Hiddleston, will be back for another helping of time-hopping, multiverse-busting chaos, becoming the first of Marvel’s Disney+ scripted originals to receive an official renewal.

In a post-credits scene at the end of the season finale, which arrived on the streaming service on Wednesday, a case file about the titular antihero flashed on screen with a red stamp reading, “Loki will return in season 2.”

Marvel has yet to announce any additional details about when and who will be back for the next chapter, but we will likely see Hiddleston pop up on our screens before too long.

The actor is expected to appear in the upcoming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, which is set to hit theaters in March 2022 and finds Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange co-starring alongside Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff.

Marvel Tom Hiddleston in "Loki."

The film will serve as a reunion of sorts, as “Loki” head writer Michael Waldron was tapped to co-write the script for the much-anticipated sequel.

As for Hiddleston, he seems keen on sticking around the MCU as long as they’ll have him.

“I have learned, at this point, having said goodbye to the character more than twice, two and a half times maybe, to make no assumptions,” he told Deadline about his character’s future. “So, I’m also aware that I’m only playing him because of the audience, really. So, it’s not up to me. But I do love playing him, and every time, I seem to find new, interesting things about him. So, yeah, I’m a temporary passenger on Loki’s journey, but we’ll see. We’ll see where the ride goes now.”

The God of Mischief has arrived in the finale of Marvel Studios' #Loki! @TWHiddleston is here with a special message. Be sure to watch the finale, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tFGJrNGY1A — Loki (@LokiOfficial) July 14, 2021

Marvel has recently staked its claim in the television realm in a major way, dropping three new series in short succession since the Disney+ streaming service launched.

First came “WandaVision,” an out-of-the-box homage to classic sitcoms starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and then “Falcon and The Winter Soldier,” which saw Anthony Mackie team up with Sebastian Stan for a globe-trotting adventure.

“Loki” premiered shortly after and delivered the largest domestic premiere-day audience for any of the Marvel Disney+ shows.

The studio has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, as it is set launch the new animated series “What If” next month. Shows introducing a fresh slate of heroes and a few familiar faces, including “Ms. Marvel,” “Hawkeye,” “Moon Knight,” and “She-Hulk,” are also on the horizon.

And the foray into television seems to be working, as “WandaVision” stands as third most-nominated series for the upcoming 2021 Emmy Awards with “Falcon and The Winter Soldier” also picking up a few, albeit head-scratching, nods.

As for Loki, let’s just see about getting him a boyfriend next season.