Mayor London Breed Calls For Disciplining Of San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer

1. Reprimand — a strong public statement by you that MLB will not accept or tolerate such behavior by anyone in MLB, particularly an owner and a CEO.​

2. Significant suspension from San Francisco Giants and Major League Baseball operations.

3. Substantial financial penalty that exceeds the minimum levied against players for incidents of domestic violence and physical abuse.

4. Requirement to complete an appropriate individualized specialized treatment plan with a professional or organization that specializes in domestic violence.