Man Shot, 'Number Of People' Injured In Incident At London Bridge

ASSOCIATED PRESS Police and emergency services at the scene of an incident on London Bridge in central London following a police incident on Nov. 29, 2019.

Police have shot a man and a number of people have been injured following reports of a stabbing on London Bridge, in what police are responding to as a “terror-related incident.”

A spokesperson said: “At this stage, the circumstances relating to the incident at #LondonBridge remain unclear. However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police. We will provide further information when possible.”

The bridge has been evacuated and shut both ways, while Borough Market on the south of the Thames has been cleared and a cordon set up.

Both the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service are believed to have declared a major incident, with a number of crews on the scene.

London Bridge station has also been evacuated.

Police were called at 1:58pm to a stabbing at premises near to London Bridge.



Emergency services attended, including officers from the Met and @CityPolice.



A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 29, 2019

Scores of people were seen running down St Thomas’ Street as the incident unfolded.

A video from the scene shows what appears to be police pulling equipment out of a vehicle nearby.

Those in the video can be heard saying: “They’ve actually got guns out. They’ve got the guns out.”

BBC correspondent John McManus told BBC News that he had heard several gunshots on London Bridge.

“There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man,” he said.

“Police then quickly arrived, including armed police, and then a number of shots were fired at this man.”

The bridge has been cleared by police, “but there are more shots going on,” McManus added.

Staff working for News UK, whose offices are by London Bridge station, reported being held in their building as police dealt with the incident.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was being kept updated on the incident.

