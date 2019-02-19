Jack Taylor/BFC via Getty Images Models walk the runway at the Molly Goddard show on Feb. 16 in London.

The Fall 2019 collections at London Fashion Week picked up right where the New York runways left off.

Much like at New York Fashion Week, which took place earlier this month, there was a sense of fantasy saturating the collections at LFW, which ends Tuesday.

For instance, at the Mary Katrantzou show, models walked in technicolor coats and dresses embellished with feathers and ruffles in all colors of the rainbow. Molly Goddard paired a largely neutral palette with pops of bright magenta, mint green and lilac. And at Peter Pilotto, we saw models strut their stuff in an array of ’70s-inspired looks, including a few flowing metallic gowns that are the stuff of disco dreams.

There was also a healthy dose of glitter, as seen at Simone Rocha, Halpern, and Ashish.

Check out some of the most show-stopping looks we saw come down the runways at LFW: