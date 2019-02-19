Style & Beauty

London Fashion Week’s Most Show-Stopping Fall 2019 Runway Looks

The Fall 2019 shows featured bright colors, feathers, ruffles and a healthy dose of glitter.
Models walk the runway at the Molly Goddard show on Feb. 16 in London.&nbsp;
The Fall 2019 collections at London Fashion Week picked up right where the New York runways left off.

Much like at New York Fashion Week, which took place earlier this month, there was a sense of fantasy saturating the collections at LFW, which ends Tuesday.

For instance, at the Mary Katrantzou show, models walked in technicolor coats and dresses embellished with feathers and ruffles in all colors of the rainbow. Molly Goddard paired a largely neutral palette with pops of bright magenta, mint green and lilac. And at Peter Pilotto, we saw models strut their stuff in an array of ’70s-inspired looks, including a few flowing metallic gowns that are the stuff of disco dreams.

There was also a healthy dose of glitter, as seen at Simone Rocha, Halpern, and Ashish.

Check out some of the most show-stopping looks we saw come down the runways at LFW:

Marta Jakubowski
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Marta Jakubowski fall 2019 show on Feb. 15 in London.
Marta Jakubowski
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Marta Jakubowski fall 2019 show.
Ryan Lo
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Ryan Lo show on Feb. 15 in London.
Molly Goddard
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Molly Goddard fashion show on Feb. 16 in London.
Molly Goddard
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Molly Goddard fashion show in London.
Mary Katrantzou
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Mary Katrantzou show on Feb. 16 in London.
Mary Katrantzou
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Mary Katrantzou show.
Mary Katrantzou
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Mary Katrantzou show.
Halpern
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Halpern show on Feb. 16 in London.
Halpern
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Halpern show.
Halpern
John Phillips/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Halpern show.
Simone Rocha
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Simone Rocha fall 2019 show in London on Feb. 16.
Simone Rocha
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Simone Rocha fall 2019 show.
Simone Rocha
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Simone Rocha fall 2019 show.
Ports 1961
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Ports 1961 show on Feb. 16 in London.
Ports 1961
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Ports 1961 show on Feb. 16.
Peter Pilotto
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Peter Pilotto show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 17.
Peter Pilotto
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Peter Pilotto show.
Peter Pilotto
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Peter Pilotto show.
Roland Mouret
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Roland Mouret show on Feb. 17.
Roland Mouret
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Roland Mouret show.
Victoria Beckham
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Victoria Beckham show on Feb. 17.
Ashish
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Ashish show during on Feb. 17.
Osman
Joe Maher/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Osman show on Feb. 17.
Erdem
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Erdem show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 18.
Erdem
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Erdem show.
Erdem
Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Erdem show.
Roksanda
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Roksanda show during London Fashion Week on Feb. 18.
Roksanda
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Roksanda show.
Roksanda
Estrop via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Roksanda show.
