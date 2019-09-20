Every Must-See Look From London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week has come and gone, blessing us with plenty to swoon and scratch our heads over in its wake.

The U.K. leg of fashion month followed suit from New York when it came to bigger-is-better gowns, but London also treated us to dresses made out of Hello Kitty dolls, a sparkly Burberry hat that’s perfect for blocking out both the sun and human interaction, plus an epic Naomi Campbell appearance.

And while most of our must-see moments happened on the runway, it’s pretty fitting that Billy Porter landed one of two front-row shots that we deemed worth checking out. We are not worthy, Mr. Porter.

Check out our picks for every must-see moment at LFW below.