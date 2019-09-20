Every Must-See Look From London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week has come and gone, blessing us with plenty to swoon and scratch our heads over in its wake.
The U.K. leg of fashion month followed suit from New York when it came to bigger-is-better gowns, but London also treated us to dresses made out of Hello Kitty dolls, a sparkly Burberry hat that’s perfect for blocking out both the sun and human interaction, plus an epic Naomi Campbell appearance.
And while most of our must-see moments happened on the runway, it’s pretty fitting that Billy Porter landed one of two front-row shots that we deemed worth checking out. We are not worthy, Mr. Porter.
Check out our picks for every must-see moment at LFW below.
16Arlington
Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
Pam Hogg
Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images
Malan Breton
Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
Fashion for Relief
Ian Gavan via Getty Images
Sharon Wauchob
Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
Roberts-Wood
Nick England/BFC via Getty Images
Molly Goddard
John Phillips/BFC via Getty Images
Halpern
Luke Walker/BFC via Getty Images
Fashion for Relief
Ian Gavan/BFC via Getty Images
Natasha Zinko
Eamonn McCormack/BFC via Getty Images
House of Holland & Self-Portrait
Joe Maher/BFC via Getty Images
Simone Rocha
Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
Ashish
Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images
Apujan
Stuart Wilson/BFC via Getty Images
Apujan
Stuart Wilson/BFC via Getty Images
Richard Quinn
Tabatha Fireman/BFC via Getty Images
Burberry
Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
Richard Malone
Eamonn McCormack/BFC via Getty Images
Richard Malone
Eamonn McCormack/BFC via Getty Images
Roksanda
Joe Maher/BFC via Getty Images
Erdem
Stuart Wilson/BFC via Getty Images
Aadnevik
Tristan Fewings/BFC via Getty Images
Roksanda
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Roksanda
Joe Maher/BFC via Getty Images
Ashish
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Caroline Hu, Winner Of The BoF China Prize
Stuart Wilson/BFC via Getty Images
On|Off
Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images