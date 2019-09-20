Style & Beauty

Every Must-See Look From London Fashion Week

The good, the bad and the Billy Porter.

London Fashion Week has come and gone, blessing us with plenty to swoon and scratch our heads over in its wake.

The U.K. leg of fashion month followed suit from New York when it came to bigger-is-better gowns, but London also treated us to dresses made out of Hello Kitty dolls, a sparkly Burberry hat that’s perfect for blocking out both the sun and human interaction, plus an epic Naomi Campbell appearance.

And while most of our must-see moments happened on the runway, it’s pretty fitting that Billy Porter landed one of two front-row shots that we deemed worth checking out. We are not worthy, Mr. Porter.

Check out our picks for every must-see moment at LFW below.

16Arlington
Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the 16Arlington presentation during London Fashion Week on Sept. 13.
Pam Hogg
Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images
Model Alice Dellal walks the runway at the Pam Hogg show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 13.
Malan Breton
Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Malan Breton show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 13.
Fashion for Relief
Ian Gavan via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Fashion for Relief show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14.
Sharon Wauchob
Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Sharon Wauchob show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14.
Roberts-Wood
Nick England/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Roberts-Wood Presentation during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14.
Molly Goddard
John Phillips/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Molly Goddard show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14.
Halpern
Luke Walker/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Halpern show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14.
Fashion for Relief
Ian Gavan/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Fashion for Relief show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14.
Natasha Zinko
Eamonn McCormack/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Natasha Zinko show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 15.
House of Holland & Self-Portrait
Joe Maher/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the House of Holland & Self-Portrait public show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 15.
Simone Rocha
Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Simone Rocha show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 15.
Ashish
Tim Whitby/BFC via Getty Images
Paloma Faith attends the Ashish show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 15.
Apujan
Stuart Wilson/BFC via Getty Images
Models walk the runway at the Apujan show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16.
Apujan
Stuart Wilson/BFC via Getty Images
Models walk the runway at the Apujan show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16.
Richard Quinn
Tabatha Fireman/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Richard Quinn show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16.
Burberry
Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Burberry show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16.
Richard Malone
Eamonn McCormack/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Richard Malone show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16.
Richard Malone
Eamonn McCormack/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Richard Malone show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16.
Roksanda
Joe Maher/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Roksanda show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16.
Erdem
Stuart Wilson/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Erdem show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16.
Aadnevik
Tristan Fewings/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Aadnevik show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 15.
Roksanda
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Billy Porter attends the Roksanda show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16.
Roksanda
Joe Maher/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Roksanda show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 16.
Ashish
NurPhoto via Getty Images
A model walks the runway during Ashish show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 15.
Caroline Hu, Winner Of The BoF China Prize
Stuart Wilson/BFC via Getty Images
Models showcase designs at the "Business of Fashion Presents Caroline Hu, Winner of the BoF China Prize" event during London Fashion Week on Sept. 17.
On|Off
Jeff Spicer/BFC via Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Jimmy Paul On|Off show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 17.
