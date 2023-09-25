London Police Will Investigate Sex Crimes After Russell Brand Allegations

Russell Brand has dismissed a recent report by multiple news outlets into sexual assault allegations against him. Joel Ryan/Invision/Associated Press

London police are investigating allegations of “non-recent” sexual offenses in the U.K. after several women accused actor Russell Brand of rape and sexual assault.

“Following an investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches and The Sunday Times, the Met has received a number of allegations of sexual offences in London,” London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement Monday. While the police statement did not mention Brand by name, The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches recently published a joint investigation into alleged assaults by the actor.

“We have also received a number of allegations of sexual offences committed elsewhere in the country and will investigate these,” the police statement continued. “The offences are all non-recent.”

The investigation by the U.K. outlets featured multiple women who accused Brand of sexual assault and rape. One said Brand forcibly shoved his penis down her throat when she was 16 years old.

Brand denied the allegations before they were released, saying on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was “promiscuous” but “the relationships” he had were “always consensual.”

In a video posted Friday on X, Brand briefly acknowledged the allegations but mostly spoke about the British government and tech platforms censoring his content.

“Obviously, it has been an extraordinary and distressing week and I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information that you have been presented with,” Brand said in the video.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy is leading the investigation into sexual crimes in the U.K.