LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: The cast of Heartstopper (L-R) Joe Locke, Jenny Walser, Kit Connor, Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Corinna Brown and Kizzy Edgell attend Pride in London 2022: The 50th Anniversary - Parade on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images

The cast of Netflix’s LGBTQ British teen romcom, Heartstopper, was seen marching in London’s Pride parade on Saturday.

Draped in a Pride flag, Joe Locke, who plays the curly-haired protagonist Charlie Spring, and Kit Connor, who plays rugby hunk Nick Nelson, held hands and waved to the crowd. Fans of the show lost it — in person and online.

nick and charlie spotted at London Pride??? pic.twitter.com/gK5bRTCioW — angie (@KlTSNELSON) July 2, 2022

I'm not getting over this btw

Kit Connor and Joe Locke as Nick and Charlie will be always be the best casting I've ever seen.#HeartstopperNetflix #Heartstopper pic.twitter.com/5yAIEZDph8 — M⁷🍂 (@catsandmiracles) July 2, 2022

The amount of love that I have for Kit Connor and Joe Locke is unmeasurable. The way they make me so happy and smiley. Two amazing human beings. ❤ #HeartstopperNetflix pic.twitter.com/Pc6j0dFveY — Marinyc (@itsmemarinyc) July 2, 2022

Locke and Nelson were joined in the parade by Sebastian Croft (Ben Hope), Corinna Brown (Tara Jones), Tobie Donovan (Isaac Henderson), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olsson), and Jenny Walser (Tori Spring).

When the group came across anti-LGBTQ counter-protesters, the actors drowned out their chants by singing Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and gave the middle finger while jumping up and down.

BASH AND JOE DANCING AND FLIPPING OFF HOMOPHOBES THEY’RE SO REAL HELP pic.twitter.com/JA7vReU2Kr — mills (@Ioverspring) July 2, 2022

Locke and Connor posted proudly about the interaction on Twitter.

Had to do my job properly 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/wqIazo4yJ1 — Joe Locke (@joelocke03) July 2, 2022

uhhh I was videoing and screaming at them but please don’t be mistaken, it wasn’t ’Kit Connor and the rest of the cast’, it was @joelocke03 and @SebastianCroft front and centre. Please give them the credit for doing something so powerful. https://t.co/SjvJFCHwKD — Kit Connor (@kit_connor) July 2, 2022

Heartstopper, based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, broke records with both reviewers and audiences when it debuted in April 2022. The lovable show has already been picked up for a second season, likely to release in 2023.