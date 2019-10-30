At Least 3 Killed, 9 Injured In Shooting At Long Beach, California Halloween Party

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Three people were killed and nine others wounded in a shooting during a Halloween party at a home in Long Beach, California, on Tuesday night, police and fire department officials said.

The scene was filled with chaos when firefighters reached the residence, Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Karen Owens said. One suspect had fled.

The three dead were all males in their 20′s, police said. The condition of the wounded was not immediately made available.

Here’s Jake Heflin, public information officer with the @LBFD giving reporters an update on the fatal shooting at a Halloween party in #LongBeach pic.twitter.com/KIu0IEWH3e — Ruben Vives (@LATvives) October 30, 2019

People at the residence were attending a party and were wearing Halloween costumes, Owens said.

The Los Angeles Times reported that some residents said they heard up to 20 shots.﻿

At 10:44 pm, @lbfirefighters responded to shooting at a residence on the 2700 block of 7th Street. An MCI was declared with a total of 12 patients. 3 confirmed fatalities (adult males) 9 patients transported to local area hospitals. 5 immediate & 4 delayed. PIO onscene. pic.twitter.com/k8txxNqZfL — Long Beach Fire (CA) (@LBFD) October 30, 2019

Homicide investigators are interviewing victims to learn more about the incident.