Biden Administration Creates Office To Coordinate Long COVID Response

Over three years since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Biden administration on Monday announced the creation of an office to coordinate the government response to long COVID as coronavirus cases appear to be rising again in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines long COVID “as signs, symptoms, and conditions that continue or develop after initial COVID-19 infection.” Symptoms include debilitating fatigue, brain fog and chest discomfort. Up to 23 million Americans have developed the condition, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said the creation of the office solidifies the issue “as an ongoing priority” for the administration.

“As our nation continues to make strides in combating COVID-19, it is crucial that we address the impact of Long COVID and provide resources to those in need,” Becerra said in a statement.

The Office of Long COVID Research and Practice’s mission will be coordinating the government’s response to long-term impacts of the coronavirus.

This “will enhance efforts being undertaken across the U.S. government to improve the lives of those who continue to experience the long-term impacts of the worst public health crisis in a century,” said HHS Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine, who heads the new office.

HHS also announced the start of long COVID clinical trials as part of the National Institute of Health’s $1.15 billion research program meant to “understand, treat, and prevent long COVID.”

The studies will assess possible treatments for the condition, including drugs, biologics, medical devices and other therapies, NIH said.

Meanwhile, overall COVID-related hospital admissions in the U.S. rose by over 12% in the week ending July 22, but COVID-related deaths stayed flat, according to the CDC.