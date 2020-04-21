HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Milan Markovic via Getty Images While you might not be able to be with your mom IRL on Mother's Day, she'll love opening up these gifts on her special day.

From the handmade, crayon-colored cards you made in kindergarten to the first box of chocolates you gave her with your own money, chances are your mom remembers most of the gifts you’ve given her on Mother’s Day.

While you might not be with her in person this year for Mother’s Day (which is on May 10, FYI) you probably want to get your mom a special surprise to let her know that you’re thinking of her — even if you call each other every day.

You could send her a bottle of wine that she can cheers with or fresh flowers that’ll be delivered right to her door. But keep in mind that this year, there could be some shipping delays when you order online, so you shouldn’t put off finding her gift until the last minute.

Of course, there are lots of Mother’s Day gifts and cards out there for these weird times, and since we’re on the lookout ourselves for our moms, we rounded up some of the best gifts to get moms who live far away.