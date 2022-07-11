Long Island Seeing More Sharks, And Experts Say That's A Good Thing

Two years ago, lifeguards at Smith Point launched two water scooters to investigate after seeing activity a mile from shore. They eventually had to clear the beach after an 18-foot (5.5-meter) great white shark, which had been feeding on a whale carcass, came with a quarter-mile of the beach.

It was the first time in more than 30 years that a shark sighting prompted that response, Keith Kolar, the assistant chief of the county’s lifeguards, told Newsday. The second time occurred after a lifeguard was bitten this month.

Experts say the increase in the number of sharks is a sign that conservation efforts have succeeded in helping restore ecological balance to the oceans, after overfishing, pollution and a movement to kill sharks partly inspired by the 1975 movie “Jaws” reduced their numbers.

Smaller sharks, which are seen closer to shore more often than larger ones, help keep prey species in check, and many shark types are scavengers that keep the ocean cleaner and healthier.

More encounters between people and sharks could swing public sentiment the other way, however.

“I’m very concerned that the perception I fought against for a couple of decades will change,” Bob Hueter, chief scientist for OCEARCH, a global nonprofit that conducts research on sharks, told the newspaper.