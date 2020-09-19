Cops Arrest Man Who Allegedly Beat Gas Station Worker For Social Distancing Request

Police have finally arrested a customer who they say fractured the skull of a 67-year-old Long Island gas station worker who had asked the man to socially distance himself. Hiram Vega beat the worker with a metal pipe, Nassau County police said.

Vega, a 41-year-old Queens resident, was arrested Friday for the alleged assault at the gas station in Freeport, New York, in April. According to police, when Vega handed the station worker a $10 bill to pay for the gas, he was asked to back up to maintain social distancing. It was then the height of the coronavirus outbreak in the area.

Instead, Vega allegedly grabbed a metal bar from his vehicle and beat the victim in the head, ribs and right leg, The Associated Press reported.

The worker was hospitalized with a fractured skull, a “large laceration” and bruises on his body, officials said.

Vega was arraigned Saturday on one count of first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault. He was unable to post bail and remained in jail, according to AP.