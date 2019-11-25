If you’re a makeup lover planning your Thanksgiving lewk, your lipstick is going to need intense staying power to keep looking flawless through dinner. Whether you prefer a budget-friendly drugstore option or a luxury lippie, these lipsticks are formulated to last through pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes and hot toddies.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink
Maybelline
2
L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick
L'Oreal
3
Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip
Beauty Bakerie
4
Flesh’s “Proud Flesh” Matte Liquid Lip Color
Flesh Beauty
5
Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick
Smashbox
6
NYX Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick
NYX Cosmetics
7
Ofra Long-Lasting Liquid Lipsticks
Ofra
8
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
Kat Von D Beauty
9
Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Rouge Matte
Clé de Peau Beauté
10
Dose Of Colors Liquid Matte Lipstick
Dose Of Colors
11
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
Sephora
12
Wet N Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Lipstick
Wet N Wild
