12 Long-Lasting Lipsticks That'll Make It Through Thanksgiving Dinner

A flawless liquid lip color at every price point, from $5 to $50.

If you’re a makeup lover planning your Thanksgiving lewk, your lipstick is going to need intense staying power to keep looking flawless through dinner. Whether you prefer a budget-friendly drugstore option or a luxury lippie, these lipsticks are formulated to last through pumpkin pie, mashed potatoes and hot toddies.

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink
Maybelline
For $9.49, the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink offers the staying power needed to stand up to gravy, buttered rolls and mac and cheese. Reddit user marigoldrambles recommended this lippie on an r/MakeupAddiction thread about the best long-wearing lipsticks.“I just tried the Maybelline super stay matte ink lipstick and WOW. I ate a greasy pizza and it stayed on my lip and didn't smear. I can rub my fingers on my lips, scrub hard, kiss my hand, no transfer. I even had struggles removing swatches from my hand.”Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink, $9.49
L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick
L'Oreal
Find the L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick on Ulta for $10.99. Its four-star rating based on more than 300 reviews make it a reliable choice for holiday occasions. The color selection includes plenty of deeper winter tones, too.One Ulta reviewer said, “This is the BEST matte lipstick on the market, and I have tried designer brands and drugstore brands. Nothing comes close to this. IT DOES NOT COME OFF. It doesn't crack, feather, bleed, flake, fade or dry your lips out either. …You will not get this off just by taking a shower or eating. It won't even smear. Finally, something I can wear on my lips and not worry about reapplying or checking every 30 minutes!”L’Oreal Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lipstick, $10.99
Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip
Beauty Bakerie
Is dessert your favorite part of Thanksgiving? The Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip ($20) has a cult following of indie brand lovers and matte lip aficionados alike. The sugary scent and delicious shades are the cherry on top. Reddit userlets_go_alpaca_lunch commented on a thread about long-lasting lipsticks, saying of these liquid lipsticks, “Those things do not budge, especially if you start with a thin coat. It easily survives Chipotle and pizza. This is husband kiss-proof.” Just keep in mind that you’ll need special makeup remover to take it off.Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip, $20
Flesh’s “Proud Flesh” Matte Liquid Lip Color
Flesh Beauty
About those indie brands: They know their matte lips. Flesh Beauty’s Proud Flesh Matte Liquid Lip Color, which retails for $20, is meant to feel light and airy instead of crackly and dry, like other liquid lippies. The shade “Brazen” would look gorgeous at any holiday meal or family gathering.AnUlta user reviewed the product, saying, “I applied the lipstick at 6 pm. … I had dinner and drinks and was worried because it felt like I didn't have any lipstick on. I went to the bathroom to check and my lips looked exactly the same as when I first applied it. I went home after midnight and my lips still looked flawless and the same bright color. I would definitely recommend this to anyone looking for long-lasting lip color!”Proud Flesh Matte Liquid Lip Color, $20
Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick
Smashbox
When Smashbox Always On liquid lipsticks launched, YouTube beauty gurus collectively lost their minds. They have tons of trendy colors, amazing grip on the lips and ring up at $24. Influencer Taylor Wynn said, “They’re comfortable, they stay on amazing throughout the day. … I love the applicator on these. You have this flat paddle but it has a little bit of a point at the end, which just makes it really easy to get a sharp line.”Smashbox Always On, $24
NYX Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick
NYX Cosmetics
If you need a fall shade in a pinch for your Thanksgiving celebrations, theNYX Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick is $7 and available at most drugstores and Ulta locations. Reddit user raptorista said of this product, “NYX Lip Lingerie in Push-Up stayed on today through eating a meal at Taco Bell, which is the true test of a lipstick in my opinion.” If this lipstick can take on a Crunchwrap, it can handle green bean casserole.NYX Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick, $7
Ofra Long-Lasting Liquid Lipsticks
Ofra
Ofra’s Long-Lasting Liquid Lipsticks come in 79 shades and retail for $20, but can be found on sale as low as $11 on their site. Beauty guru KathleenLights said the Ofra lipsticks have the easy application of whipped liquid lip formulas but the long-lasting wear of more liquid formulas.“Sometimes when a liquid lip is too moussey, it kind of feathers and it gets everywhere,” she said. “This manages to be hydrating like most moussey lipsticks, but have the staying power of a traditional matte lipstick.”Ofra’s Long-Lasting Liquid Lipsticks, $11-$20
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick
Kat Von D Beauty
What’s in a name? If this one is to be believed, the Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick ($20) should have no trouble getting you through some turkey and cranberry sauce. Some of its9,000 five-star reviewers say they “can eat all I want and MAYBE have to reapply in the inner lip,” and, “I love this lipstick because it applies easily, long lasting, doesn’t transfer, and doesn’t dry my lips out.”Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick, $20
Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Rouge Matte
Clé de Peau Beauté
For luxury lovers who need lasting power, there’s the Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Rouge Matte ($50). One review on Nordstrom said, “The texture is an absolutely perfect matte without appearing too dry and it FEELS amazing. I wore it outdoors all day and it didn't wear off or clump around the lip line at all. I totally forgot I was wearing it until the end of the day and it still looked totally effortless.”Clé de Peau Beauté Radiant Liquid Rouge Matte, $50
Dose Of Colors Liquid Matte Lipstick
Dose Of Colors
The Dose Of Colors Liquid Matte Lipstick retails for $18 and comes in a variety of colors to match any outfit you plan on wearing to T-Day dinner. An Ulta reviewer said, “Merlot is a beautiful color and it complemented me very well (I'm Latina). The formula is great also -- it's not drying and it lasted for a very long time (even through a lunch date).”Dose Of Colors Liquid Matte Lipstick, $18
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
Sephora
For a holiday red worthy of the Rockettes, check out the Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick for $14. A five-starSephora review calls it a No. 1 favorite: “It lasts 12 hours on my lips with no transfer. I can eat, drink and will only need touch ups after the second meal! It's not overly drying, it smells like cake and it's easy to apply with its mousse consistency! When someone asks me which liquid lipstick that isn't too expensive and has great lasting power — I always mention these!”Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick, $14
Wet N Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Lipstick
Wet N Wild
While something as tight as a catsuit isn’t recommended wear for Thanksgiving Day, Wet N Wild’s MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Lipstick ($5.29) is said to last hours. Reddit user typotyme said, “Wet N Wild Catsuit liquid lipsticks! I have dry lips and normally HATE matte lips but these are amazing! They just take about 1-2 minutes to dry completely down. After that they last 8+ hours on me!”MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Lipstick, $5.29
