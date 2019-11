Flesh’s “Proud Flesh” Matte Liquid Lip Color

Flesh Beauty

About those indie brands: They know their matte lips. Flesh Beauty’s Proud Flesh Matte Liquid Lip Color , which retails for $20, is meant to feel light and airy instead of crackly and dry, like other liquid lippies. The shade “Brazen” would look gorgeous at any holiday meal or family gathering.An Ulta user reviewed the product, saying, “I applied the lipstick at 6 pm. … I had dinner and drinks and was worried because it felt like I didn't have any lipstick on. I went to the bathroom to check and my lips looked exactly the same as when I first applied it. I went home after midnight and my lips still looked flawless and the same bright color. I would definitely recommend this to anyone looking for long-lasting lip color!” Proud Flesh Matte Liquid Lip Color, $20