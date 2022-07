20 Durable Shoes You'll Be Wearing For More Than One Summer

Chaco ZX/2 sandals

They've well-known for being one of the most long-lasting and comfortable sandals out there (as well as for the recognizable tan lines they can leave on your feet over time). They provide great arch support and they come in a bunch of fun designs that are perfect for summer. They come in sizes 5-12.: "I am a big Chaco fan, got my first pair five years ago as a gift before my honeymoon. I remember thinking at the time that I’d never wear them… boy was I wrong. They’ve gone on every warm weather trip since then. I love that they can go to the beach, wade through muddy water and then get hosed off or machine washed and look like new. That first pair is still going strong (which is amazing because they seriously are all I have worn for the last five summers) but I have been wanting something pattern-free that will go with anything. These fit the bill. If you’ve never had Chacos, you’re missing out and yes they truly are worth the $$. I have very high arches and genetic bunions made worse by 10+ years of pointe work. Although I’ve tried on other quality sandal brands, I end up preferring Chacos because they provide great arch support while also making your ankle feel secure and not wobbly." — EALL96