20 Durable Shoes You'll Be Wearing For More Than One Summer

Reef Cushion Breeze flip-flops
"I wear these literally EVERY DAY — those shoes you slip on to dash out the door. If I could live in flip-flops, I would, and these Reefs are the best. Durable, with a slight arch support. I've tried to walk a day in those super flat, super minimal flip flops, and cannot do it. Reefs have a good cushion, and will last an entire summer or more (depending on how much you wear them, of course). These are my daily, reliable shoe in the summer." — Graciebird
Sanuk Yoga Mat flip-flops
They are available in sizes 5–11 and in 18 styles.
"These are my favorite. As a Southern Californian, I wear flip-flops year-round. The last pair of Sanuk yoga mat flip-flops I bought lasted through almost three years of constant wear (they were basically the only shoes I wore for three years, so I'm serious when I say constant). They're comfortable enough to wear for a day at Disneyland, even with arthritic joints." — beth
Vionic Tokyo sneakers
Made with a durable rubber outsole and an ultra-comfy footbed, you'll never want to take these shoes off — even after a long day of being on-the-go. They come in sizes 5-12 (with wide options) and 7 colors. Promising review:
"These sneakers have the most support of the three pairs of vionic sneakers I own. They're great for when I'm on my feet for a whole day - light but well cushioned. Cute too." — Namllu
Sanuk Yoga Sling sandals
They have the same yoga mat footbed, plus stretchy knit straps that hug your heel and ankle so you never feel like they're going to fly off your feet. They're also machine-washable, so even if they get accidentally dirty when you're out on an adventure, you can easily clean them up again. If you're a half-size, several reviewers recommend ordering up (so a 9 if you're an 8.5, etc.). They are available in sizes 5–11 and in 12 colors/patterns.Promising reviews:
"Had the same exact pair for like seven years now and decided it was time for a new pair. Nothing was wrong with my old pair; they had just flattened out a lot. I was worried that the new ones wouldn't be as nice as my old and that they may have changed them, but they are the exact same. So comfy and I love that they have the strap on the back to keep them on." — Blair
Dr. Martens Blaire Hydro sandals
Many reviewers suggest sizing down in these, though some recommend ordering your usual size in Dr. Martens if you know that. They are available in sizes 5–11 and 10 styles.
"Make sure you size down! I cannot stress this enough! Outside of that, they're perfect. I love the added lift for when I'm walking around and that I get a little bit of my punk aesthetic all summer long without having to wear my boots. Most certainly worth it!" — Brennan Rairdan
Birkenstock Milano sandals
They are available in sizes 4–15.5, in narrow sizes, and in 15 colors.
"Excellent quality shoes. The suede is very soft on the feet. Once properly adjusted, these shoes fit perfectly. Had my first pair of Birks for 10 years and didn't want to give them up because they were so darn comfortable. Now I own two pairs (black and brown suede). Look forward to many years of comfort with these as well." — Herbert
Keen Whisper sandals
They provide much-needed traction on slippery rocks — plus, the straps dry quickly so you'll be comfy in and out of water. These popular outdoor shoes can withstand heavy use for years. They are available in sizes 5–12 and 10 colors.
"I am on my third pair of these over the last several years. They have been great for walking and hiking in the summer at home and overseas. I love the durability, support and that they can get wet. The toe guard is another great feature. I wear mine pretty hard and I can get two years out of them." — Pam K.
Crocs clogs
They are available in sizes 4–19, and in many colors and styles.
"Love Crocs! My old pair is getting smooth on the bottom which makes them unsafe to wear when it's wet so I bought a new pair. Love the color and they last forever. My first pair is over 10 years old and I still wear them!" — Carey
Crocs Brooklyn wedges
They are available in sizes 4–11 and in 14 colors.
: "These sandals are a game-changer. One of my friends got a pair and I thought they were the cutest shoes ever, I did a double-take when she told me they were Crocs. Really? That ugly clog-making company? Well, call me a Crocs convert because I want a pair in every color. I’ll die in these shoes because I’m never going to take them off. It feels like you’re walking on clouds, they’re so comfortable and supportive. The gradual platform looks edgy but is super easy to walk in, it does not feel like heels or wedges — I can still run after my toddler all day. These elevated sandals have changed me life. They go with everything — jeans, shorts, dresses. Buy the shoes, guys." — Olivia
Teva sandals
They're quick-drying and have a rugged sole, making them ideal for light hikes and water activities. Plus, they come in a bunch of cute designs! They are available in sizes 5–13 and 35 styles.
: "These Tevas have the same wonderful qualities I have grown to expect from ALL Teva shoes. They are easy to put on and take off and I wear them every day to walk my dog in the summer for two miles per day. Believe me, they are comfy. You can adjust the strap on top and behind your heel, so if something doesn't feel right, you just keep adjusting. My last pair of Tevas lasted EIGHT YEARS!!!! I was sad to see them go, but ordered the same style again and just put them IMMEDIATELY on and walked my dog. NO breaking in!!" — NJ Reader
Chaco ZX/2 sandals
They've well-known for being one of the most long-lasting and comfortable sandals out there (as well as for the recognizable tan lines they can leave on your feet over time). They provide great arch support and they come in a bunch of fun designs that are perfect for summer. They come in sizes 5-12.
: "I am a big Chaco fan, got my first pair five years ago as a gift before my honeymoon. I remember thinking at the time that I’d never wear them… boy was I wrong. They’ve gone on every warm weather trip since then. I love that they can go to the beach, wade through muddy water and then get hosed off or machine washed and look like new. That first pair is still going strong (which is amazing because they seriously are all I have worn for the last five summers) but I have been wanting something pattern-free that will go with anything. These fit the bill. If you’ve never had Chacos, you’re missing out and yes they truly are worth the $$. I have very high arches and genetic bunions made worse by 10+ years of pointe work. Although I’ve tried on other quality sandal brands, I end up preferring Chacos because they provide great arch support while also making your ankle feel secure and not wobbly." — EALL96
Joules Wellibob rain boots
These are available with Amazon Prime's Try Before You Buy
Many reviewers suggest sizing down as these have a bit of an oversized fit. They are available in women's sizes 5-11 and 12 styles.
"I have had these rain boots for over two years. They look just as good today as they did when I purchased them. They have a removable insert that I wash when needed. After having them on and walking all day, they hurt a bit, but any shoe or boot would be the same for me. I love how they look, a lot classier than the humdrum rain boot. They do run a little different in sizing than regular footwear but I purchased according to the company's suggestion and it was perfect." — Karen Watts
Allbirds Tree Runners
These durable and comfortable sneakers are made with a lightweight eucalyptus fiber material designed for supreme ventilation. Their castor bean oil-based insole foam regulates heat, wicks away moisture, and reduces odor to maintain your comfort, even after *years* of long, sweaty walks. The shoelaces are even made from recycled plastic bottles! These runners can be tossed in the wash and set out to air dry without losing their shape. They are available in sizes 5–11 and 15 styles.
"I love these shoes! They are perfect for the summer months because they breathe and are great for walking. They look cute with dresses too so I have been wearing them everywhere!" — Margaret L.
Columbia Newton Ridge Plus hiking shoes
You can wear these year-round, but they're light enough for summer hikes. With a high-traction rubber sole and waterproof leather and suede upper that can withstand numerous intense hiking sessions (and other outdoor activities). But who said hiking boots can't be cute — these are available with striking red laces and other color combos as well! They are available in sizes 5–12, including wide sizes, and in 13 colors.
.Promising reviews
: "Love these boots so comfortable! I’ve worn them on several hikes, and doing yard work. A must-have if you have issues with long-wear comfort. I know these boots will last a long time. The reason I had to get a new pair is that my old ones were over 15 years old, but still held up." — Kim
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 21 sneakers
They are available in sizes 5–13, including narrow, wide, and extra-wide sizes, and in 28 colors.
.
"I bought the Adrenaline GTS 21 for my mom. She had two pairs of Adrenaline GTS 18, and they wore out after YEARS of daily walking. She wears size 10 in Brooks, so I bought her a size 10 in Adrenaline GTS 21 and she is very happy with them! She tried many other Brooks running shoes, but the Adrenaline GTS is her favorite because it is substantial (very good support, comfortable) and does not wear out quickly. I have been wearing different Brooks running shoes for over 40 years, and used to run but now walk daily. I wear Ricochet 1 and Levitate, and after trying on her GTS 21s I decided to order my own pair from Amazon! Zappos also has them if you can't find your size here!" — LT
Sloggers waterproof garden shoes
Most reviewers suggest sizing up, especially if you're between sizes, so they're not too tight. They're comfortable enough to wear without socks even in the summer! They are available in sizes 6–11 and 32 prints.
"Sloggers are awesome! This is my second pair and the first pair lasted 12 years before the heel wore out and believe me, they had tons of work miles on them. They are waterproof, fit true to size, and mud sprays right off them with the hose. Great for dirty yard work and easy yard work. They have many styles/designs and are cute. They are made in the USA, which I love. Can't recommend enough." — Blondie
Dansko Britney clogs
They are available in sizes 4.5–13 and five colors.
: "I wore similar Danskos as a practicing midwife for 13 of my 23 years catching babies at a busy urban hospital practice. YES they lasted 13 years!! I was so upset I had to say goodbye to them after they finally crumbled and was DELIGHTED to find these, which I have already started to wear and expect to wear for at least another 13 years!!" — Amazon customer
Sorel Kinetic sandals
They are available in sizes 5–12 and in 12 colors.
"Love my new sandals! Great cushioning and arch support, sporty look, and the adjustable strap is great for the Florida humidity that makes your feet swell when you walk a bit. I found them true to size. I'm usually between an 8 and 8.5 (usually the larger size in athletic shoes) and found the 8 in these to fit well. Got lots of compliments on them my first day wearing them! So comfy!" — Maggie
Soda espadrille sandals
They are available in sizes 5.5–11 and in 59 colors.
"First, I love love love these shoes. I got the black pair last summer and wore them all summer long and am wearing them again this summer. They have held up GREAT! So cute and so comfortable. They just run about a 1/2 size too large." — ACNEL
J. Adams Corby platform sandals
"I travel for months at a time and I needed a shoe that would work with everything. After a ton of research I ordered these in gold & white. These were one of only three pairs of shoes I traveled with for six months in NY, LA, Hawaii, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, Miami and more (my only other shoes were hiking boots and flip flops). They match every outfit I own and I can wear them for casual outings to weddings and they are my go-to stage shoes (I'm a professional singer). I'm so over heels so platforms give me all that lift and I can wear them all day on all terrains (including gravel) and dance in them for hours. Plenty of compliments on the shoes. The whites eventually got scuffed but I got a little extra mileage out of them by simply sanding the marks off. After over a year of nearly non-stop use the straps are now looking shot so I'm going to order a replacement pair in Nude and White (wish the gold was still an option)." — Blue911