9 Pairs Of Long Men's Swim Trunks From Target, For Men Who Hate Short Shorts

Target

These tropical trunks

Look, we all need a tropical-themed swimsuit to have handy for themed parties and vacations. These swim trunks are 7", making them not quite board short-length but not super duper short, either. Plus, they have an average rating of 4.8 stars.



One positive review: "My husband didn't ask for new swimming trunks but I got this for him he loved them. He said the inner lining is definitely unique and much more comfortable than what the liners usually are."