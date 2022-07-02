9 Pairs Of Long Men's Swim Trunks From Target, For Men Who Hate Short Shorts

If you’ve been to the beach or a pool party in recent years, you may have noticed that swimsuits are disappearing. Don’t panic just yet, though. What I mean is: Tiny swimsuits are in, and that goes for men’s swim, too.
Board shorts and other long men’s swim trunks aren’t quite as popular as they were 10 years ago, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t nice-looking, modern versions available of longer swim trunks now, too.
After all, not everyone wants to wear overly short shorts to the beach with their parents and siblings and entire family. It can get a little awkward — especially if you’re tall and constantly dealing with too-short swim trunks. Luckily for everyone, Target has every affordable swim option you’ll need this summer, and that includes long swim trunks. Here are nine6 options for all your summer swimming needs.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.