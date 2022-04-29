Shopping
The Best Trench Coats For Women At Every Price Point

These classic trench coats from Everlane, J.Crew, Nordstrom and more will never go out of style.

A <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=trenchcoats-lourdesuribe-042922-6269851be4b086dbfa88c38a&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D804230021%26vid%3D3%26tid%3Dbfpl000015%26kwid%3D1%26ap%3D7%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw06OTBhC_ARIsAAU1yOWAQ-E5iPsuMG1HVZMI2_YD2_6IcnK2qwdjNQVD4SeuQ3SpFV5gHDwaAidAEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%23pdp-page-content" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Banana Republic Factory" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6269851be4b086dbfa88c38a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=trenchcoats-lourdesuribe-042922-6269851be4b086dbfa88c38a&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D804230021%26vid%3D3%26tid%3Dbfpl000015%26kwid%3D1%26ap%3D7%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw06OTBhC_ARIsAAU1yOWAQ-E5iPsuMG1HVZMI2_YD2_6IcnK2qwdjNQVD4SeuQ3SpFV5gHDwaAidAEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%23pdp-page-content" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Banana Republic Factory</a> trench coat, <a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383244/5553?subId1=trenchcoats-lourdesuribe-042922-6269851be4b086dbfa88c38a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D802819002%26vid%3D2%26tid%3Dgppl000048%26kwid%3D1%26ap%3D7%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw06OTBhC_ARIsAAU1yOUxnq7IbxLtxvMGCPBuK85PHi7KDIL9Cy0Y3filLqH5Ct_pcq_SPz8aAvE0EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Gap" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6269851be4b086dbfa88c38a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383244/5553?subId1=trenchcoats-lourdesuribe-042922-6269851be4b086dbfa88c38a&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D802819002%26vid%3D2%26tid%3Dgppl000048%26kwid%3D1%26ap%3D7%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw06OTBhC_ARIsAAU1yOUxnq7IbxLtxvMGCPBuK85PHi7KDIL9Cy0Y3filLqH5Ct_pcq_SPz8aAvE0EALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Gap</a> trench coat and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43177&u1=trenchcoats-lourdesuribe-042922-6269851be4b086dbfa88c38a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fsoho-rain-trench-coat%2F%3Fcolor%3D013%26countryCode%3DUS%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw06OTBhC_ARIsAAU1yOWoG3JBDGr7RQ3y5U5vsR6q8zpdiMF3tpS7s5s8sshrTW8TI5eOvKMaAgqYEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26inventoryCountry%3DUS%26size%3DS%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6ro62gj%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Free People" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6269851be4b086dbfa88c38a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43177&u1=trenchcoats-lourdesuribe-042922-6269851be4b086dbfa88c38a&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fsoho-rain-trench-coat%2F%3Fcolor%3D013%26countryCode%3DUS%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjw06OTBhC_ARIsAAU1yOWoG3JBDGr7RQ3y5U5vsR6q8zpdiMF3tpS7s5s8sshrTW8TI5eOvKMaAgqYEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26inventoryCountry%3DUS%26size%3DS%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6ro62gj%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Free People</a> trench coat.
Transitional weather can make finding the right outerwear tricky. Overheating in a wool coat is annoying, but forgoing a jacket and being too cold is downright upsetting. Layering helps, but finding a coat that strikes the balance between weatherproof, substantial, lightweight and stylish is not as easy as one might think. But there is one jacket that comes close: the trusty trench coat.

There’s something so chic about a trench coat. It’s iconic and effortless; you can throw it on over sweatpants and look put together or over a slip dress for a night out on the town. It’s a hugely versatile coat that compliments just about every personal aesthetic. Quilted and patchwork jackets have been having a moment, but now it’s time to set them aside and let the trench coat thrive.

A good trench coat will last you a lifetime, making it worth the initial investment. It’ll never go out of style and its packable nature also makes it a great jacket for traveling and adventures. We rounded up some of the best trench coats we could find, starting at $59. Find the one that best fits your budget and style requirements and free yourself from the constraints of bulky outerwear.

1
Gap
Gap oversized trench coat
If it's an oversized shape you want, then you need to head over to Gap ASAP, because their popular trench is selling out quickly. Available in petite, tall and regular, it is made with a crisp cotton-blend fabric and features a notch lapel collar, double-breasted buttons, slanted pockets and a belted waist. Be sure to size down if you prefer a more fitted look.
Get it from Gap for $59.
2
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory cotton twill trench
This incredibly elegant trench from Banana Republic Factory has all the little details you want in the ideal trench coat. It has a pointed collar, storm flap, shoulder epaulets, a belt and angled welt front pockets. It's fully lined and looks and feels much more expensive than it actually is. It's available in three different colors and petite, tall and regular sizing.
Get it from Banana Republic Factory for $95.99 (originally $159.99)
3
Nordstrom
Avec Les Filles combo trench coat
Solid and check-patterned panels put a twist on Avec Les Filles' everyday trench coat. It features a classic trench shape but boasts subtly contrasting colors that make it a truly unique piece.
Get it from Nordstrom for $179.
4
J.Crew
J.Crew Factory classic trench coat
Get that J.Crew look with a slim-cut, double-breasted tailored trench in a light khaki hue. It hits mid-thigh, which is great if you don't want a longer length, and is made of responsibly-grown cotton via the Better Cotton initiative.
Get it from J.Crew Factory for $138.50.
5
Everlane
Everlane gathered draped trench
This Everlane coat is available in four different shades, including an unexpectedly delightful black and khaki checkered pattern. It is an ever-so-slightly slouchy trench that has gathered details at the shoulders and a high back slit with a classic A-line silhouette.
Get it from Everlane for $198.
6
ASOS
Mango trench coat
This lightweight trench features a spread collar and adjustable cuffs that add a touch of whimsy while also being extremely practical. The shorter hemline is also a key detail for the more petite-statured among us.
Get it from ASOS for $93.75.
7
Nordstrom
Anine Bing Finley double-breasted trench coat
Tap into your inner super sleuth with this green khaki-hued trench from ultra-chic cool-girl brand Anine Bing. It's definitely on the pricier side, but if it's properly cared for it'll make a statement for years to come — perfect for anyone looking to deviate from a more classic beige tone.
Get it from Nordstrom for $499.
8
Nordstrom
Club Monaco soft trench coat
If want a navy option, look no further than this beauty from Club Monaco. It has a classic trench coat shape with a removable belt so you can cinch it tight or give yourself a bit of breathing room.
Get it from Nordstrom for $349.
9
Free People
Free People Soho rain trench coat
Throw this easy Free People coat on over just about any style. It has a longline silhouette, an oversized collar and waist-tie details that give this oversized and somewhat slouchy coat a more fitted shape.
Get it from Free People for $248.
10
Nordstrom
Burberry Kensington cotton trench coat
Chic and legendary? Yes. A major financial splurge? Also yes. This Burberry trench coat is as iconic as it gets. If you're looking to drop some major change and invest in a trench coat that will last a lifetime, then it doesn't get much better than Burberry's signature and most popular trench. It's made from breathable, weatherproof cotton gabardine, which was actually invented by Thomas Burberry in 1879.
Get it from Nordstrom for $2,490.
11
Cuyana
Cuyana classic trench coat
Simple, sleek and elegant, Cuyana's classic trench coat is manufactured in Portugal using heavyweight Italian cotton gabardine. It's water repellent and has a hint of stretch for comfort that doesn't feel restrictive.
Get it from Cuyana for $298.
