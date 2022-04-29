Banana Republic, Gap, Free People A Banana Republic Factory trench coat, Gap trench coat and Free People trench coat.

Transitional weather can make finding the right outerwear tricky. Overheating in a wool coat is annoying, but forgoing a jacket and being too cold is downright upsetting. Layering helps, but finding a coat that strikes the balance between weatherproof, substantial, lightweight and stylish is not as easy as one might think. But there is one jacket that comes close: the trusty trench coat.

There’s something so chic about a trench coat. It’s iconic and effortless; you can throw it on over sweatpants and look put together or over a slip dress for a night out on the town. It’s a hugely versatile coat that compliments just about every personal aesthetic. Quilted and patchwork jackets have been having a moment, but now it’s time to set them aside and let the trench coat thrive.

Advertisement

A good trench coat will last you a lifetime, making it worth the initial investment. It’ll never go out of style and its packable nature also makes it a great jacket for traveling and adventures. We rounded up some of the best trench coats we could find, starting at $59. Find the one that best fits your budget and style requirements and free yourself from the constraints of bulky outerwear.