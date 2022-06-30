Shopping

Chic Long-Sleeved Swimsuits For Women

Just about every brand with a swimwear line now has a long-sleeved swimsuit option, from high-end designers to affordable retailers like Target and Amazon.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A Madewell <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-14519783?sid=longsleeveswim-lourdesuribe-063022-62b9d98de4b04a61736dedf2&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fmadewell-second-wave-rash-guard-one-piece-swimsuit-NE351.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="one-piece" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62b9d98de4b04a61736dedf2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-100345797-14519783?sid=longsleeveswim-lourdesuribe-063022-62b9d98de4b04a61736dedf2&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.madewell.com%2Fmadewell-second-wave-rash-guard-one-piece-swimsuit-NE351.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">one-piece</a>, J.Crew <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=longsleeveswim-lourdesuribe-063022-62b9d98de4b04a61736dedf2&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fswimwear%2Factive%2Factive-cropped-rash-guard%2FBF198" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="top" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62b9d98de4b04a61736dedf2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=longsleeveswim-lourdesuribe-063022-62b9d98de4b04a61736dedf2&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2Fwomens%2Fcategories%2Fclothing%2Fswimwear%2Factive%2Factive-cropped-rash-guard%2FBF198" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">top</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=longsleeveswim-lourdesuribe-063022-62b9d98de4b04a61736dedf2&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2FBC991%3Fcolor_name%3Dblue-mist" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="bottoms" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62b9d98de4b04a61736dedf2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=longsleeveswim-lourdesuribe-063022-62b9d98de4b04a61736dedf2&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.jcrew.com%2Fp%2FBC991%3Fcolor_name%3Dblue-mist" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">bottoms</a>, an Athleta <a href="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=longsleeveswim-lourdesuribe-063022-62b9d98de4b04a61736dedf2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D383979262%23pdp-page-content" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="rash guard" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62b9d98de4b04a61736dedf2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://gap.igs4ds.net/c/2706071/383280/5556?subId1=longsleeveswim-lourdesuribe-063022-62b9d98de4b04a61736dedf2&u=https%3A%2F%2Fathleta.gap.com%2Fbrowse%2Fproduct.do%3Fpid%3D383979262%23pdp-page-content" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">rash guard</a> and Free People <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43177&u1=longsleeveswim-lourdesuribe-063022-62b9d98de4b04a61736dedf2&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fehukai-rash-guard2%2F%3Fcategory%3Dall-swimwear%26color%3D266%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="swimsuit" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62b9d98de4b04a61736dedf2" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43177&u1=longsleeveswim-lourdesuribe-063022-62b9d98de4b04a61736dedf2&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.freepeople.com%2Fshop%2Fehukai-rash-guard2%2F%3Fcategory%3Dall-swimwear%26color%3D266%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">swimsuit</a>.
Madewell, J.Crew, Athleta, Free People
A Madewell one-piece, J.Crew top and bottoms, an Athleta rash guard and Free People swimsuit.

Once confined to surfwear, long-sleeve swimsuits and rash guards have officially gone mainstream. And not only are these popular swimwear items infinitely more accessible, but they’re downright stylish to boot. A long-sleeved look is a great way to spice up your everyday swimsuit routine, whether you need added sun protection, prefer a more modest bathing suit or simply want a few fresh additions to your swim rotation.

Just about any brand that has a swimwear line now features long-sleeve options, from high-end designers like Cynthia Rowley to beloved retailers like Target. There’s something devastatingly chic about them — they harness the power of a Cali-cool surfer while retaining an air of elegance and sophistication as well. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite options so you can jazz up your next beach or pool day. Your sun-protected skin will thank you for it!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
All In Motion twist-tie rash guard and bikini bottoms
How cute is this rash guard from Target? The twist-tie design adds an element of visual interest and texture, with a crop length that shows a little more skin than the traditional rash guard or tankini. It's made with UPF 50+ material to block the sun's harmful rays and keep your skin safe while you're out in the water and beyond. It's the perfect blend of sweet, sexy and practical, and available in sizes S to XL.
Rash guard: $38 at TargetBikini bottom: $24 at Target
2
Cynthia Rowley
Cynthia Rowley Matrix cutout swimsuit
This edgy swimsuit is sure to make a splash. It has a zip front opening and studded details surrounding sneakily sexy hip cutouts. The fabric provides UPF 30 sun protection and is available in two colors from sizes XS to L. There's something slightly space alien about this look, and we can't get enough.
$125 at Cynthia Rowley (orignally $245)
3
J.Crew
J.Crew Active cropped rash guard and swim bike short
What we love about this unique suit is that it is the perfect blend of sporty and sophisticated. It offers a great amount of coverage and sun protection both up top and down below, with just a sliver of skin showing in the midsection and cutout back. It's part of J.Crew's new capsule swim collection and is made from recycled materials with UPF 50 sun protection. It's available in four different colors and sizes XXS to 3X.
Rash guard: $39.99 at J.Crew (originally $75)Swim bike shorts: $29.99+ at J.Crew
4
Target
Shade & Shore striped one-piece
The lovely stripes, kicky little bow and cutout stomach details take this long-sleeved one-piece from Target to the next level. Available in sizes XS to L with a hook-and-loop back fastener, this stretchy, soft fabric keeps things supported and in place. It also has removable cups for adjustable coverage and shaping, which is so incredibly helpful when trying to find a perfect fit.
$45 at Target
5
Amazon
Cocoship long sleeve top and bikini bottom
This retro-style swimsuit at Amazon is timeless. It's available in 10 different color and pattern options, each one more adorable than the next. No wonder it has more than 4,000 ratings! The long-sleeve top has molded padded cups while the high-waisted bottom features elegant ruching. Best of all, the price for both pieces cannot be beaten. It's available in sizes 4 to 14.
$35.99 at Amazon
6
J.Crew
J.Crew Active ribbed long-sleeve one-piece
Made from recycled nylon and poly blend materials, this J.Crew suit is available in three colors in sizes 0 to 24. It features removable padding so that you can get the support and shaping that best works for your body and comfort. The unexpectedly zingy backless design has a clip closure.
$54.50+ at J.Crew
7
Madewell
Madewell Second Wave one-piece swimsuit
Keep things simple and streamlined with this timeless look from Madewell. Made of sustainable recycled fabric, it's a rash guard and one-piece rolled into one — and made even more exciting with the addition of UPF 50 sun protection. It's available in three colors in sizes XXS to XXL.
$69.50 at Madewell (originally $79.50)
8
Athleta
Athleta Point Break rash guard and bottoms
Available in four different colors and bold patterns from sizes XXS to XL, this Athleta look is as sweet as can be. It's ideal for all water-based activities, from beach sports like surfing or paddle-boarding to lounging in the pool. The smooth fabric is made of recycled nylon and lycra that provides UPF 50+ sun protection that is comfortable and dries quickly.
Rash guard: $36.99+ at AthletaBikini bottoms: $44 at Athleta
9
Free People
Acacia Ehukai swimsuit
With seven different colors and patterns to pick from, this gorgeous one-piece at Free People is as stylish as they come. It features a mock neck with a classic wetsuit-style back zipper and is made with at least 50% certified eco-conscious fiber or process. It's available in sizes XS to XL, and reviewers recommend sizing up.
$246 at Free People
10
Anthropologie
PatBo net-sleeve one-piece swimsuit
If you're looking to make both a statement and an investment, then look no further than this PatBo suit at Anthropologie — it’s sure to stand out in a crowd. Available in sizes S to L, the padded shoulder detailing, net sleeves and gold embellishments make this a seriously high-fashion suit. You can even get more bang for your buck by wearing it out and about. You might not get a ton of extra sun protection, but you better believe your look will be unforgettable.
$450 at Anthropologie
11
Amazon
Axesea long-sleeve one-piece swimsuit
This highly-rated swimsuit on Amazon boasts UPA 50+ stretchy and quick-drying fabric that looks as good as it feels. It's perfect for your next beach- or pool-adjacent vacation and at under $40, it's one of the most affordable in the bunch. It's available in 23 different colors and patterns in sizes 2 to 16.
$38.99 at Amazon (originally $40.99)
A one-shoulder cutout number absolutely no one will believe you bought from Amazon

26 Swimsuits You Can Get From Amazon That People Actually Swear By

Popular in the Community

shoppingFashionStyle swimmingswimwear

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Don’t Have Time For A Big Workout? Try ‘Exercise Snacking’

Home & Living

13 Ways To Make Your Home Feel Like A Fancy Hotel

Travel

Disney Adults Share Their 12 Best-Kept Park Secrets

Style & Beauty

Should You Or Shouldn’t You? Experts Dish On At-Home Skin Tag Removal

Home & Living

Should You Delete Your Period Tracking App Right Now? Here’s What Experts Say.

Food & Drink

Everyone Should Master Making A Perfect French Omelet. Here’s How To Do It.

Relationships

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Stop What You’re Grilling And Shop These July 4th Sales

Shopping

The Best Aviator Sunglasses For Throwback Summer Style

Shopping

What You Need To Protect Your Family From Ticks This Summer

Shopping

Up Your Skin Care Game With These Must-Have Beauty Devices At Every Price Point

Shopping

This Tiny Tool Will Prevent You From Being Charged For Overweight Luggage

Shopping

These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths Saved Me A Bundle On Paper Towels

Travel

How To Take The Ultimate Vacation In Scottsdale, Even In The Summer

Shopping

12 Pool Floats That Even Adults Will Fight Over (We Call Dibs On The Sloth)

Shopping

20 Travel Items That You’ll Kick Yourself For Not Having Bought Before Your Last Trip

Shopping

19 Sandals From Amazon That'll Be Easy On Your Eyes And Your Feet

Shopping

Going On A Picnic? Don't Forget These Essentials

Shopping

Just 30 Products That'll Make Your Outdoor Space The Place To Be This Summer

Shopping

Boost The Benefits Of Sunscreen With Anti-Aging Ingredients

Wellness

10 'Harmless' Nighttime Habits That Are Secretly Ruining Your Sleep

Shopping

I‘m Obsessed With This CC+ Cream Foundation That’s Actually Good For My Skin

Food & Drink

A No-BS Guide To Finding The Best Ice Cream Maker For You

Shopping

Reviewers Swear By These Products For Road Trips With Kids

Style & Beauty

Here's How Often You Should Actually Wash Your Face

Shopping

Behold: The Tower Fan That Keeps A Sweaty Sleeper Cool All Summer Long

Parenting

The One Parenting Hack That Makes Mindy Kaling Feel Like A ‘Sorceress’

Food & Drink

Why Some Summer Fruits Make Your Tongue Itch, Even If You're Not Allergic

Wellness

The Difference Between Having Strong Feelings And Being Triggered

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In July

Relationships

What Are 'Pink Flags' In Relationships?

Shopping

For Amazon Prime Members, These Early-Access Prime Day Deals Are Already Live

Food & Drink

Want Dessert? Experts Reveal The Best Time To Eat It.

Shopping

The Projectors (And Accessories) You Need For A Movie Night Al Fresco

Shopping

The One Product You Need To Banish Underboob Sweat This Summer

Home & Living

This Dystopian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

What's 'Baby Botox'? What You Need To Know About The Popular Procedure

Shopping

There's A Tampon Shortage. Here Are The Best Period Care Alternatives To Try.

Wellness

10 Common Behaviors That Are Making You More Forgetful

Money

U.S. Stocks Gain Ground Following 7 Straight Weeks Of Losses