Once confined to surfwear, long-sleeve swimsuits and rash guards have officially gone mainstream. And not only are these popular swimwear items infinitely more accessible, but they’re downright stylish to boot. A long-sleeved look is a great way to spice up your everyday swimsuit routine, whether you need added sun protection, prefer a more modest bathing suit or simply want a few fresh additions to your swim rotation.
Just about any brand that has a swimwear line now features long-sleeve options, from high-end designers like Cynthia Rowley to beloved retailers like Target. There’s something devastatingly chic about them — they harness the power of a Cali-cool surfer while retaining an air of elegance and sophistication as well. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite options so you can jazz up your next beach or pool day. Your sun-protected skin will thank you for it!