PatBo net-sleeve one-piece swimsuit

If you're looking to make both a statement and an investment, then look no further than this PatBo suit at Anthropologie — it’s sure to stand out in a crowd. Available in sizes S to L, the padded shoulder detailing, net sleeves and gold embellishments make this a seriously high-fashion suit. You can even get more bang for your buck by wearing it out and about. You might not get a ton of extra sun protection, but you better believe your look will be unforgettable.