“Look Both Ways” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new rom-com premiered on Aug. 17 and stars Lili Reinhart as a woman whose life diverges into two parallel realities when she takes a pregnancy test after her college graduation. Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage and Nia Long also appear in the movie, which has received mixed reviews from critics.

Next in the ranking is “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” the new documentary about football player Manti Te’o and the online relationship scandal that turned him into a comedy punchline.

Netflix "Look Both Ways" on Netflix.

Other notable installments from the current list include the Polish erotic thriller “The Next 365 Days” and Japanese sci-fi sequel “Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar.”

As for movies not produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix, there’s the 2019 British crime thriller “The Informer,” which stars Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common, Clive Owen and Ana de Armas. Meanwhile, “Uncharted” is a 2022 video game adaptation.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies.

