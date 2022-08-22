Home & Living

The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Besides 'Look Both Ways'

A Polish erotic thriller and Japanese sci-fi sequel are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Look Both Ways” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The new rom-com premiered on Aug. 17 and stars Lili Reinhart as a woman whose life diverges into two parallel realities when she takes a pregnancy test after her college graduation. Luke Wilson, Andrea Savage and Nia Long also appear in the movie, which has received mixed reviews from critics.

Next in the ranking is “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist,” the new documentary about football player Manti Te’o and the online relationship scandal that turned him into a comedy punchline.

"Look Both Ways" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Look Both Ways" on Netflix.

Other notable installments from the current list include the Polish erotic thriller “The Next 365 Days” and Japanese sci-fi sequel “Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar.”

As for movies not produced or exclusively distributed by Netflix, there’s the 2019 British crime thriller “The Informer,” which stars Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Common, Clive Owen and Ana de Armas. Meanwhile, “Uncharted” is a 2022 video game adaptation.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar” (Netflix)

9. “The Informer”

8. “Purple Hearts” (Netflix)

7. “The Gray Man” (Netflix)

6. “Sing 2”

5. “Uncharted”

4. “The Next 365 Days” (Netflix)

3. “Day Shift” (Netflix)

2. “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” (Netflix)

1. “Look Both Ways” (Netflix)

