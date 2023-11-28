It’s wabbit season! It’s duck season! Thankfully, it’s not open season for “Looney Tunes” on Max.
On Monday, Warner Bros. Discovery freaked out animation fans with a press release announcing the film and TV shows that would be leaving the streamer in December.
One of the shows on the list was “Looney Tunes,” the classic cartoons featuring beloved characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig.
Not surprisingly, the news caused a collective internet tizzy — especially after Warner Bros. recently turned “Coyote vs. Acme,” a “Looney Tunes”-inspired film featuring Wile E. Coyote, into a $30 million tax write-off.
The studio later decided to shop the film to other streamers after being criticized for the business decision, Variety reported.
After Monday’s announcement bugged Bugs Bunny buffs, Warner Bros. Discovery released a revised press release saying that the cartoon series “was included in error as a title leaving the platform,” before emphasizing, “This is not the case and the show will continue streaming on Max.”
But while viewers will still be able to access “Looney Tunes” shorts on Max, the 2003 Brendan Fraser film “Looney Tunes: Back In Action” will be leaving the platform on Dec. 31. It’s possible that the film could end up being licensed to another streamer.