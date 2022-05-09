Shopping

The Coolest Airbnbs To Book On Lopez Island, Washington

Enjoy your stay on this peaceful island in a waterfront cabin or a quaint farmhouse that houses actual animals and a yoga studio.

A <a href="https://airbnb.pvxt.net/c/2706071/264339/4273?subId1=lopezisland-KristenAdaway-050422-627342f6e4b009a811bf08d8&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.com%2Frooms%2F45566690%3Fsource_impression_id%3Dp3_1651721633_5cg%252F8CJRNo3FuSwv%27" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="waterfront retreat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627342f6e4b009a811bf08d8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://airbnb.pvxt.net/c/2706071/264339/4273?subId1=lopezisland-KristenAdaway-050422-627342f6e4b009a811bf08d8&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.airbnb.com%2Frooms%2F45566690%3Fsource_impression_id%3Dp3_1651721633_5cg%252F8CJRNo3FuSwv%27" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">waterfront retreat</a> on the east side of Lopez Island, Washington.
Airbnb/Carrie
A waterfront retreat on the east side of Lopez Island, Washington.

Biking, hiking and kayaking are just a few of the activities you can take part in on quiet, peaceful Lopez Island. Situated in northeast Washington, it is one of three islands that make up the San Juan Islands (Lopez, San Juan Island and Orcas Island). The year-round population falls under 3,000 people, making it the perfect destination for a relaxing, bustle-free getaway.

The island boasts 63 miles of shoreline and has the protected waters of Lopez Sound on its eastern coast. You can easily get around to the other islands via ferry, but with all the area has to offer — like several restaurants, shops, a museum, parks, bays, a bookstore and scenic views — you may not want to leave. And if that’s the case, you’re going to want to stay somewhere where you can really immerse yourself in the island’s natural beauty and green landscapes.

Lopez Island has almost 200 Airbnbs, but we rounded up 10 standouts to consider for your next trip. Whether you want a cabin right on the water, a quaint farmhouse (that’s on an actual working farm) or a huge villa with a pool, there’s an Airbnb that has your name on it. Check out our picks below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A waterfront hillside retreat with a hot tub
Airbnb/Carrie
If you're planning a getaway full of relaxation, serenity and self-care, this cabin has a spa-like bathroom equipped with a walk-in shower, heated floors and an outdoor hot tub. You can take in panoramic views of the water, including at sunrise and sunset. And if you're traveling with a group, the wraparound deck is perfect for BBQs and lounging sessions. The bedroom has one queen bed and three single beds, while the living room has a sofa bed.
$271 per night at Airbnb
2
A charming farmhouse that was originally built in 1896
Airbnb/Patricia
Get all the natural light your body needs in this Victorian-style farmhouse that looks out onto green fields and forests — and, in the distance, San Juan Island. The house has five beds, including one sofa bed and two bunk beds. There is also a washer, dryer and fully equipped kitchen that opens up to the living room for entertaining. It's within walking distance of several shops and restaurants, such as Lopez Village Market, Blossom Grocery, Setsunai, Isabel's Espresso and Holly B's Bakery.
$225 per night at Airbnb
3
A waterfront cabin a few minutes from the beach
Airbnb/Matthew
Take in breathtaking views of Decatur Island and Lopez Sound from the comfort of this waterfront cabin. Water sports lovers can take part in activities such as beach combing, kayaking and fishing. If land adventures are more your style, go bike riding or hiking. And if you have a large group, plan a BBQ on the wraparound deck that faces the water. The cabin has five beds, plus a living room with a large couch.
$197 per night at Airbnb
4
A sunny field house on an actual working farm
Airbnb/Faith
Roam the pastures and be amongst the animals when you stay at this unique house on an active farm. Keep in mind that in addition to the cattle, pigs, chickens, dogs, cats and other animals, three families — and often, some interns — live on the farm as well. The house you'll be staying in has a private yard and south-facing deck, as well as three beds (two queens and one single bed). You'll find a swimming pond, sauna and Down Dog Yoga Studio nearby.
$197 per night at Airbnb
5
A gorgeous remote cabin on Hunter Bay
Airbnb/Ashley
At the south end of Lopez Island is this rustic cabin that sits on top of a 170-foot bluff overlooking Hunter Bay. Soak up the all-day sunlight and enjoy views of neighboring San Juan Island on one of the spacious outdoor decks and patios. The cabin can accommodate up to eight people (four beds and two bathrooms). Amenities include free parking, WiFi, a washer and dryer, room-darkening shades, a TV and a large kitchen stocked with modern appliances.
$345 per night at Airbnb
6
An ultra-modern house built by a renowned glass artist
Airbnb/Stephen
If architecture is important to you, then you'll be obsessed with the exterior of this contemporary home that also has solar panels. It's located on the south end of Lopez Island and sits on 5 acres of pastoral land with panoramic views to the west of MacKaye Harbor and Salmon Point. Seattle glass artist James Nowak built the home in 2008, and inside you'll find cement floors and a couple of Nowak's blown-glass pieces. The house has one queen bed and a fully equipped modern kitchen.
$160 per night at Airbnb
7
A rustic log cabin near Spencer Spit State Park
Airbnb/Vacasa Washington
Only a few minutes away from the ferry landing is this cozy log cabin that offers lush gardens, pastoral landscapes and beautiful views of the water. You can visit the nearby Spencer Spit State Park, take the ferry to Orcas Island for hiking, or hop over to San Juan Island to shop and eat at its numerous restaurants. The house has four beds and a full kitchen.
$334 per night at Airbnb
8
A seaview condo within walking distance of restaurants and shops
Airbnb/Vacasa Washington
On the west side of Lopez Island is this lofty condo that offers view of Fisherman Bay and preserved wetland. The ferry is 4 miles north of the property, so you can island-hop to your heart's content. The light-filled condo has one king bed and one queen bed.
$204 per night at Airbnb
9
A garden cottage in the heart of Lopez Island
Airbnb/Alma And Jeremiah
You'll be steps away from Lopez Island's shops, restaurants and attractions when you stay at this garden-surrounded cottage. There's ample patio space to host a BBQ or just take in the greenery and get some fresh air. The cottage has a queen bed and a sofa bed, WiFi and free onsite parking.
$182 per night at Airbnb
10
A massive villa retreat perfect for a lavish vacation
Airbnb/Michele
Last, but certainly not least, is this opulent villa that sleeps six people. It sits on more than 14 acres of botanical gardens that surround the home and pool house (open May through August). Amenities include a heated lap pool, hot tub, terrace, luxury kitchen and home theater.
$999 per night at Airbnb
