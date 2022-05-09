Airbnb/Carrie A waterfront retreat on the east side of Lopez Island, Washington.

Biking, hiking and kayaking are just a few of the activities you can take part in on quiet, peaceful Lopez Island. Situated in northeast Washington, it is one of three islands that make up the San Juan Islands (Lopez, San Juan Island and Orcas Island). The year-round population falls under 3,000 people, making it the perfect destination for a relaxing, bustle-free getaway.

The island boasts 63 miles of shoreline and has the protected waters of Lopez Sound on its eastern coast. You can easily get around to the other islands via ferry, but with all the area has to offer — like several restaurants, shops, a museum, parks, bays, a bookstore and scenic views — you may not want to leave. And if that’s the case, you’re going to want to stay somewhere where you can really immerse yourself in the island’s natural beauty and green landscapes.

Lopez Island has almost 200 Airbnbs, but we rounded up 10 standouts to consider for your next trip. Whether you want a cabin right on the water, a quaint farmhouse (that’s on an actual working farm) or a huge villa with a pool, there’s an Airbnb that has your name on it. Check out our picks below.