Lord Jones

It’s no secret that CBD has become the must-have ingredient for well, basically everything. Brands from all industries are looking for a way to incorporate CBD into a wide variety of products. The beauty world is no exception; even Sephora has been stocking up its shelves with CBD products from Saint Jane, Herbivore and of course Lord Jones.

While many brands are new to the CBD scene, Lord Jones has been a pioneer in the industry and was actually the very first CBD brand at Sephora back in 2018. The brand made its debut with their High CBD Formula Body Lotion, a pain-relieving lotion that can be used for pain, arthritis, sore muscles, period cramps and even to help you wear high heels.

“Sephora was a true visionary when it introduced Lord Jones as its first CBD product in October 2018,” Lord Jones founder Robert Rosenheck told HuffPost. “It was a major milestone in destigmatizing and normalizing the plant to be partnering with a global leader like Sephora.”

Given its residency at one of the biggest beauty retailers in the world, it only makes sense that the latest Lord Jones product to arrive at Sephora would be beauty-focused. Enter Lord Jones Royal Oil, a 1,000-milligram CBD oil that can be used alone as face oil or as a booster serum for your favorite skincare product. A 1-ounce vial retails for $100, making it Lord Jones’ most expensive product, but for a good reason: It’s now the highest-concentrated CBD product at Sephora to date — dethroning the most recent titleholder, Saint Jane’s Luxury CBD Beauty Serum, by double.

“We’ve always been obsessed with skincare ― it’s part of the Lord Jones DNA,” Rosenheck said. “We launched our first topical back in 2015 and have been introducing new skincare products ever since including our High CBD Formula Body Lotion and our luxurious High CBD Formula Body Oil. Lord Jones Royal Oil is a natural extension of our skin care product assortment.”

Lord Jones

Despite its maximum strength, Royal Oil is a simple formula with only two ingredients: broad spectrum hemp-derived CBD oil and grape seed oil. It calms and hydrates the skin for an everyday glow, while also treating conditions like eczema, bug bites, sunburn, psoriasis and rosacea with its anti-inflammatory and analgesic benefits.

“We crafted our Lord Jones Royal Oil to appeal to the CBD purist who is looking for head-to-toe wellness, free of flavorings, colorings or additives,” Rosenheck said. “The grapeseed oil carrier is rich with Omega 6 fatty acids and Vitamin E, which promote skin health in combination with the anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD.”