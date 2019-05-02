Lord Jones

ICYMI, Sephora’s spring sale just kicked off ― which means folks who have a Sephora account can get anywhere from 10% to 20% off beauty buys now through May 6. Beauty lovers are using the sale as an excuse to stock up on fancy Dyson hair dryers and never-on-sale Drunk Elephant skin care essentials, but there’s one other zeitgeisty beauty item that’s worth snagging on a discount.

Lord Jones’ High CBD Formula Body Lotion would normally set you back about $60, but it’s included in Sephora’s spring sales event. That means it’s $6 to $12 off, depending on your Sephora member status. (It’s free to sign up and get 10% off right away, BTW.) The discount is a nice treat for a beauty and wellness brand that’s rarely — if ever — on sale.

Sephora x Lord Jones

Cannabidiol — or CBD — is the nonpsychoactive ingredient in the marijuana plant. These days, people turn to CBD-infused lotions, oils, chewables and other products for all kinds of reasons, whether it’s to ease stress and anxiety or to give their sex lives a boost. Research suggests CBD has pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory benefits, which explains why folks with chronic pain, arthritis, sore muscles, period cramps and more are reaching for this lotion instead of pain meds.

If you’re not into the lotion, Lord Jones introduced its roll-on CBD body oil to Sephora’s stores earlier this year. If you’re a curious shopper who’s interested in adding CBD to your beauty routine, the hydrating body oil with a light citrus scent is a good place to start.

Sephora x Lord Jones

As an FYI, Rouge members (those who spend at least $1,000 a year at Sephora) already got early access, but can still get 20% off when they use code HEYROUGE at checkout. VIB members (those who spend at least $350 a year) can get up to 15% off using code HEYVIB. Beauty Insiders can up to 10% off using code HEYINSIDER, which is great because there’s no spending requirement and anyone can sign up and join today.

