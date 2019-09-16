HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
The Lord giveth and the Lord taketh away. Or, in the case of this latest news, the Lord giveth and giveth some more.
Lord Jones, the CBD brand that became famous among celebrities and their stylists to ease the pain of a long night in tall heels, is now making a cream for just that purpose. The new exclusive Lord Jones High CBD Formula Stiletto Cream was unveiled this week in collaboration with luxury footwear brand Tamara Mellon. It’s infused with 200 milligrams of CBD, the nonpsychoactive ingredient in marijuana.
Research suggests CBD has pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory benefits, which explains why celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Kacey Musgraves apparently keep it in their beauty bags for long nights in stilettos.
The new CBD Stiletto Cream was inspired by such celebs who regularly turn to Lord Jones’ original High CBD Formula Body Lotion before hitting the red carpets. Now, instead of slathering precious CBD body lotion on their feet, anyone heading to the red carpet can use this new CBD Stiletto Cream to fight off achy heels.
It’s no surprise that a luxury footwear designer and a luxe CBD company have teamed up to create a solution to one of women’s biggest footwear woes. As the “comfort trend” takes off in the form of chunky dad sneakers, flowy trousers and soft textures, now more than ever women just want to be comfy and cozy — even in a pair of sky-high stilettos.
“Partnering with Lord Jones, the CBD industry leader, gives us a unique opportunity to further focus on the new luxury experience,” Tamara Mellon said in a press release. “We are always listening to our customer and any woman will tell you that wearing heels for an extended period of time is hard on her feet. We’re thrilled to enable women to feel like they’re walking on air.”
To use, the brand recommends applying a “nickel-sized” amount to each foot and letting it dry before slipping on your stilettos. Each dollop contains about 4 milligrams of CBD, and the product can be reapplied as necessary.
People turn to CBD for all kinds of reasons, including for help sleeping better and dealing with headaches. There are so many CBD products out there right now, from bath salts and gummies to pet treats, but this luxury partnership has us wondering what new CBD products might be on the horizon. For now, though, you can get this CBD Stiletto Cream from Tamara Mellon for $70, which includes free shipping and free returns.
If you’re curious about what other CBD products are out there right now, we’ve rounded up some of the best CBD products of 2019, as well as a guide to CBD companies and retailers where you can buy the real deal.
GET THE NEW LORD JONES x TAMARA MELLON CBD STILETTO CREAM
Like what you see? Sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter, where we’ll bring you more editor-sourced products and reviews. And check out HuffPost Coupons for promo codes and discounts from brands you know and trust.