15 Items To Shop Now During Lord & Taylor’s Friends & Family Sale

Shop the sale now before your wallet takes the holiday hit.
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/02/2018 12:05am ET

To keep the shopping momentum going strong Lord & Taylor is having one of its biggest sales of the year. Now through Dec. 13, everything will be 30 percent off, including sale items and some brands that are usually excluded from promotions.

Shop your favorites for less during the December sale, like Sam Edelman, Mango and Calvin Klein, enjoying up to 30 percent off. The sale is a great way to grab some budget-friendly gifts for your loved ones or maybe even yourself. Whether you missed out on buying that winter coat on Black Friday or want to splurge on new shoes, it’s better to buy now before your wallet takes the holiday hit.

We know the holidays are hectic so we’ve put together a list of our 15 favorite items to buy during Lord & Taylor’s Friends and Family sale.

Just so you know, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Habitual Billie Long-Sleeve Blazer
Lord & Taylor
This classic wool blend plaid blazer will become your winter wardrobe staple.
Sizes: XS-L
Sam Edelman Portia Mini Frame Bag
Lord & Taylor
Step up your street style with this red faux-leather mini bagwith gold hardware and a snap closure.
Levi's 711 Flared Skinny Jeans
Lord & Taylor
These flared skinny jeans have a figure-flattering fit and ruffled hem for a fun fashion statement.
Sizes: 25-31
Franco Sarto Zelda Leather Loafers
Lord & Taylor
Make a serious statement with these leather loafers in white, black, or gray.
Sizes: 5.5-12
Mango Liz Full-Zip Biker Jacket
Lord & Taylor
Throw on this sleek faux leather jacket with metallic hardware.
Sizes: XXS-L
French Connection Framboise Long-Sleeve Sheath Dress
Lord & Taylor
We love this long sleeve sheath dress with a side split hem, available in camel and black.
Sizes: 0-12
Free People Elsa Balloon-Hem Shirt Bodysuit
Lord & Taylor
Slip into this flowy bodysuit with a lacy panty detail that transitions seamlessly from day to night.
Sizes: XS-L
Miss Selfridge Glen Plaid Buckle Pants
Lord & Taylor
Stay on trend with these plaid buckle pants that have an adjustable waist buckle and relaxed fit.
Sizes: 0-10
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Maude Leopard Print Calf Hair Boots
Lord & Taylor
Slide into these cute Leopard Print Calf Hair Bootswith a pointed toe and two-inch block heel.
Sizes: 5.5-11
Rebel Wilson X Angels Plus Velvet A-Line Cami Dress
Lord & Taylor
How fabulous is this figure-flattering velvet A-line dress with an asymmetrical hem and adjustable straps?
Sizes: 0X-3X
Adidas Originals Trefoil French Terry Hoodie
Lord & Taylor
Get comfy with this Adidas hoodie featuring the iconic trefoil logo, available in pink and green.
Sizes: XS-XL
Calvin Klein Short Packable Puffer Coat
Lord & Taylor
Stay warm without the bulk with this packable hooded puffer coatwith a lined and filled horizontal-quilt pattern in six different colors.
Sizes: XS-XL
Mcq By Alexander Mcqueen Cat Eye Sunglasses
Lord & Taylor
Shield your eyes from the sun or reflective snow with these black tinted cat eye sunglasses
Lord & Taylor Balloon Sleeve Cashmere Sweater
Lord & Taylor
This cute and cozy balloon sleeve cashmere sweaterhas a round neck with ribbed cuffs and hem, available in six different colors.
Sizes: XS-XL
