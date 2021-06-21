Lorde Announces New Album, Won't Release Physical CD To 'Honor The Natural World'

Lorde’s comeback runs on “Solar Power,” so it’s only natural that the singer would take eco-conscious steps for the rollout of her new era.

Days after the New Zealand pop star dropped her sun-soaked summer anthem, which she apparently wrote after a quick dip in Larry David’s pool, she has announced the arrival of her third album of the same name, which will be released Aug. 20.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers,” Lorde said in a statement on Monday about her follow-up to 2017′s “Melodrama.”

“I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

As for exactly how you can get your hands on “Solar Power,” Lorde is proceeding with the disc-less release of the 12-track album. Fans can purchase an “environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD” called a “Music Box,” which she says speaks to the “evolving nature of a modern album.”

The 100% biodegradable box will include exclusive visual content, handwritten notes, photos, and a download card for the new album to “honor the natural world,” the press release notes.

“I didn’t wanna make something that would end up in a landfill in 2 years, but more than that, I wanted to make something that symbolised my commitment to asking questions of our systems, and making stuff with intention and sensitivity,” Lorde wrote in an email blast to her fans on Monday.

However, there will still be a vinyl release of the album, with Lorde offering either a “beautiful standard vinyl with a sky-blue disc,” or “a very juicy deluxe vinyl only available on my site with the sickest giant foldout poster.”

Lorde is also set to embark on a world tour that will kick off in Christchurch, New Zealand, in February 2022 before stopping in the United States and Europe over the spring and summer. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 25.

Check out the track list for “Solar Power” below.

1. The Path

2. Solar Power

3. California

4. Stoned in the Nail Salon

5. Fallen Fruit

6. Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)

7. The Man with An Axe

8. Dominoes

9. Big Star

10. Leader of a New Regime

11. Mood Ring

12. Oceanic Feeling